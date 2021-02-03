Child Car Seat Law’s Full Implementation Deferred

(SPOT.ph) Private vehicle owners will have more time to find and install child car seats, as the full implementation of the child car seat law has been deferred according to a report in the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Republic Act 11229 or the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act was signed into law in February 2019, and was originally scheduled for implementation by the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Office on February 2, 2021. It requires private vehicles to have child car seats for children under the age of 12.

“There’s still no need to worry about being apprehended or fined. We won’t penalize or give sanctions to violators for now. We will only remind them about the law while we’re still developing public awareness on it,” said Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Edgar Galvante.

No one will be apprehended for violating the child car seat law for now, added Goddes Libiran, assistant transportation secretary for communications. “The LTO would conduct an information, education, and communications campaign for three to six months before strictly enforcing the new law,” he said.

Under the law, drivers who are caught without a child car seat or who don't use such seats properly will be fined P1,000 for the first offense, P2,000 for the second offense and P5,000 and one-year driver's license suspension for the third and succeeding offenses.

