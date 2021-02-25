NASA's New Instagram AR Filter Will Bring You to Mars

(SPOT.ph) Perseverance, the biggest and most advanced rover of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration yet, landed on Mars on February 19 in a historic touchdown. It immediately sent back some pretty epic pictures of the Red Planet's literally alien landscape—and if you want to experience the view for yourself, this new augmented-reality Instagram filter is the answer. The immersive filter was made by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) together with National Geographic. Check out astronaut Jessica Watkins' demo of the cool tech!

So next time you want to leave Earth—along with over a million Pinoys who signed up for the trip—well, you can just head on over to this filter. As Watkins' explains, the augmented-reality filter was made as if you were Perseverance, standing right there on Mars' Jezero Crater looking for signs of life. You can even flip the camera to you in order to take a selfie with the rover!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The views are as authentic as possible, according to National Geographic. "This is the first immersive, 360 view of the panorama from the rover, with a couple adjustments," they said. The rover you'll be standing next to won't exactly be Perseverance but a NASA 3D model while the sky has been filled out to complete the spherical perspective. After all, Perseverance was sent up there to look at the ground—essentially speaking—so it may not have been able to capture the entire Mars sky.

"One day humans could make it to Mars, but for now this is about as close as you can get," added National Geographic. To access the filter, just search "Mars AR" in your Instagram camera's effects menu or through the link on NASA's post.

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.