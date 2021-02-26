Special Non-Working Days No More: Scratch These Holidays Off Your Calendars

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, February 26, declared as special working days some holidays that he earlier pronounced as non-working special days for 2021.

Duterte, through Proclamation No. 1107, amended the declared holidays for this year, citing the need to minimize work disruption after the COVID-19 pandemic bruised the economy.

"For the country to recover from the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need to encourage productivity by, among others, minimizing work disruption and commemorating some special holidays as special (working) days instead," the President said in his proclamation signed Friday.

The following are declared as special working days in 2021:

All Souls Day - November 2

Christmas Eve - December 24

New Year's Eve - December 31

You can read the official proclamation below:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Image from Unsplash / Estée Janssens

This story originally appeared on Reportr.world. Minor edits have been made by the SPOT.ph editors.

Hot Stories You Might Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos