10 Random Photos to Start Your Week
Know this model?
(SPOT.ph) It's been a year since Metro Manila first closed its borders. We know the uncertainty is the last thing you want to be thinking about on a Monday morning—so allow us to offer a short breather! For this week, we've got extra-strong signs, some quarantine things, and much more. Don't forget to take time to breathe today, Spotters!
Got something funny to submit? E-mail us at 10randomphotos@gmail.com and we'll gladly share it. Don't forget to add photo credits!
Check out these random photos:
