10 Random Photos to Start Your Week

by the SPOT.ph team
A day ago
(SPOT.ph) It's been a year since Metro Manila first closed its borders. We know the uncertainty is the last thing you want to be thinking about on a Monday morning—so allow us to offer a short breather! For this week, we've got extra-strong signs, some quarantine things, and much more. Don't forget to take time to breathe today, Spotters! 

Got something funny to submit? E-mail us at 10randomphotos@gmail.com and we'll gladly share it. Don't forget to add photo credits!

Check out these random photos:

Minsan masarap, minsan hindi.
PHOTO BY Tuch Gonzales
Late night but also in the early afternoon.
PHOTO BY Marc Anthony Gonzales
Hooray!
PHOTO BY Anonymous
Everyone deserves more cake!
PHOTO BY Patricia Lagpad
Spotted.
PHOTO BY Jeric Concepcion
Don't say you weren't warned.
PHOTO BY Fria Clawyu
???
PHOTO BY Ashley Martelino
A mood.
PHOTO BY Lord Eilser Lebajan
Also a mood.
PHOTO BY lord eilser lebajan
An interesting perfume.

