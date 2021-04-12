News + Features What's New

10 Random Photos to Start Your Week

Alexa, play "You're So Van" by Carly Simon. Wait, is that right?

by the SPOT.ph team
A day ago
(SPOT.ph) And just like that, another long weekend is gone. Chin up, folks, we've got another week to keep on fighting! To start you off this Monday, we round up photos of a strange rental, unexpected recyclables, and more. Don't forget to give yourself a pat on the back today—you deserve it.

Got something funny to submit? E-mail us at 10randomphotos@gmail.com and we'll gladly share it. Don't forget to add photo credits!

Check out these random photos:

One does not belong!
PHOTO BY Kathleen James
random photos
We couldn't even make it past "Mommy Shark."
PHOTO BY Aldrin Labarda
This deserves a double-take.
PHOTO BY Owel Puntil
Sana oil, indeed.
PHOTO BY Jen Lucero
Filed under "Rules meant to be broken."
PHOTO BY Ilet Calangi
random photos
Why does the schedule come with a warning sign?
PHOTO BY Robert Son Rivera
Thanks for the honesty?
PHOTO BY Zenith Marie Badiola
Hmm.
PHOTO BY VITO JR. ESPONILLA
random photos
Yikes.
PHOTO BY Roy Lorete Jr.
random photos
Hmm. 
PHOTO BY Lord Eilser Lebajan

