MayForever Starts Soon, at Least With Your Mobile Number

Filipinos will be able to switch between mobile network providers seamlessly and keep their phone numbers starting September 30, 2021, executives from the country's telecommunications companies said. All thanks to Mobile Number Portability, a P120-million collaborative effort between Globe Telecom, Smart Communications, and DITO Telecommunity.

Also read: You Can Now Find Forever With Your Mobile Numbers

What is mobile number portability?

Also know as MNP, the process allows for the seamless and convenient switching between different network providers using just one number.

This means your Globe number from 10 years ago can switch to Smart if you want to try their services, and shift to DITO months later if you feel like it—all without having to send your friends a message saying "Hey, this is my new number."

Guidelines were issued by the National Telecommunications Commission in June 2019 based on RA 11202, or the Mobile Number Portability Act.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Testing for the process took 22 months. The complexity of the build and network integration required a comprehensive test across all networks, said Bryan Patrick Lim, Globe vice-president for product innovation and capability.

Each network has a nuanced process, said Chief Administrative Officer Attorney Adel Tamano. Still, all three worked to integrate systems over the past two years.

The three telcos comprise the management of the Telecommunications Connectivity Incorporated which is tasked with the monitoring and operational governance of the process.

The creation of the Telecommunications Connectivity Incorporated (TCI) "is compliance with the law, using global best practice, and for the benefit of the consumer, for simple mobile operation switching," said Mario G. Tamayo, head of technology at PLDT and Smart.

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Several agencies, companies, and people are working together to make this happen. Aside from the networks and the TCI, the National Telecommunications Commission and the Department of Information and Communications Technology are also onboard.

Telecommunications software company Syniverse will handle processing of the MNP and act as a solutions provider. The global company provided tech infrastructure, software, and services.

So, how do you switch?

Users will be allowed to 'port out' of their current provider and 'port in' to a new one, free of charge.

Porting in and out requires an eligibility check. Once cleared, the user will be sent a 9-digit Unique Subscriber Code. The whole process takes about 48 hours, TCI General Manager Melanie Manuel said. Subcribers can expect a maximum downtime of four hours while porting out and in takes place.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Getting a new SIM may require going to a store for claiming, but Manuel said telcos have been working continuously to make this process easier, especially during the pandemic.

Porting in and out can be done from postpaid to prepaid and vice versa. When it comes to inquiries and settling bills, you can contact your current provider for assistance and payment.

While porting in and out is accessible to everyone, you can only do so if you have no liabilities with your current network. If you're a postpaid subscriber, you have to finish your contract or settle dues before you can port out.

There's no limit to how many times you can port in and out, but you do have to wait 60 days before you can port out again.

As for your information, "All security measures are in place," Manuel said. The three networks and the TCI complied with data and privacy laws to ensure the safety of all customers.

This story originally appeared on Reportr.world. Minor edits have been made by the SPOT.ph editors.

Hot Stories You Might Have Missed

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.