Frontliners, This Salon in San Juan City Is Giving Free Haircuts This Week

It's the owner's way of giving back.

by Pat Villarica
11 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO BY SHUTTERSTOCK

(SPOT.ph) It's been two years since the pandemic started and things are finally starting to look up. Lower cases and high vaccination rates mean only one thing: we're slowly but surely on our way to some form of recovery. But while we're finally going on our merry way, we mustn't forget the sacrifices that our brave frontliners have been making, and continue to make, since this lockdown started. Enter Marqed Salon, a salon in San Juan City owned by celebrity hairstylist Mark Anthony Rosales

Here's what this salon is doing to give back:

"Ever since we (the salon) started, we have always been giving back to the community, especially in San Juan. We have had this initiative since then," owner Mark Anthony Rosales says in an exchange with SPOT.ph. This event is definitely not an isolated case, as he shares they've done similar initiatives "like participating with the LGBTQI+ Pride March and during the hardest times like Taal and Ulysses wherein our salon [served as] a donation Hub. For the past three years during the pandemic, our frontliners sacrifice a lot and we want to honor them by having this project “libreng gupit” as means of appreciation."

The first round of free haircuts will take place on March 25, 2022, at the Fire Department in San Juan. This is open to frontliners of the community. 

For more information, log on to the Marqed Salon Instagram page.

