10 Random Photos to Start Your Week

Alexa, play Empire State of Mind.

by the SPOT.ph team
A day ago
(SPOT.ph) Welcome to the first Monday of May! While most would equate the first Monday with the social media-heavy Met Gala, we'd like to think that Mondays are reserved for random photos. In this edition, we have a head-turning tuna, a lost wi-fi router, and more.

Got something funny to submit? E-mail us at 10randomphotos@gmail.com and we'll gladly share it. Don't forget to add photo credits!

Check out these random photos:

In a pet shop, fishes are what dreams are made of...
PHOTO BY Grezen Cunan
So where is he?
PHOTO BY Pat Villarica
Every whale should be named Will from here on out.
PHOTO BY Jo-Ann Mondares
They clearly don't mind getting sick.
PHOTO BY Emerson Valdecantos
The light switch has a point.
PHOTO BY Lord Eilser Lebajan
oof.
PHOTO BY Felomena Belista
So how thin is the chicken tie?
PHOTO BY Shelly Cuello
Like Taylor Swift said, "Shake it off."
PHOTO BY Aira Dizon
We can only imagine how enthusiastic the tuna is.
PHOTO BY Jeannette Gonzalez
Everyone's mantra when it's almost payday.
PHOTO BY ashley martelino

