Standing Passengers Now Allowed Inside Buses, Jeepneys Under Alert Level 1

Standing passengers are now allowed again inside buses and modern jeepneys traveling in areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 as public transportation returns to full seating capacity, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said.

In a memorandum circular issued on Sept. 23, the LTFRB noted the significant increase in passenger demand for public utility vehicles following the resumption of face-to-face classes.

"The increase in the number of commuters and the surge of passengers during peak/rush hours have prompted the Board to consider ways to address existing passenger demand," the memorandum circular said.

Under the memo, standing passengers inside public utility buses and modern public utility jeepneys in areas placed under Alert Level 1 are now allowed under the following conditions:

For low entry/low floor PUBs, only a maximum of 15 standing passengers are allowed, at least one person apart

For coach-type PUBs (mini-bus), only a maximum of 10 standing passengers are allowed, at least one person apart

For modern PUJs, only a maximum of five standing passengers are allowed, at least one person apart.

Metro Manila remained under Alert Level 1 status until Aug. 31. The DOH has not formally issued the alert level classifications for the month of September.

The LTFRB reminded passengers to continue observing minimum public health protocols inside PUVs, such as wearing of face masks.

