After Vic Rodriguez, Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Jose Calida Resign from Posts: Malacañang

(SPOT.ph) Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Commission on Audit Chairma Jose Calida, two of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s appointees, have resigned from their posts, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Cruz-Angeles tendered her resignation earlier in the day citing medical reasons, according to senior deputy executive secretary Hubert Guevarra.

Calida, who previously served as solicitor general under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has also stepped down from his post, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin told reporters.

Cruz-Angeles and Calida joined former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, another presidential appointee, in resigning from the Marcos administration. Rodriguez, who was Marcos' spokesperson and chief of staff before his election as president, resigned from his post last month and was replaced by Bersamin.

Bersamin, however, said there was no administrative order that supposedly designates Rodriguez as presidential chief of staff after his resignation as executive secretary, contrary to an earlier statement from the Office of the Press Secretary.

"Kung meron talaga niyan, ililitaw natin kung meron. But up to now wala talagang lumilitaw na ganyan," Bersamin said.

Marcos earlier in the day led the oathtaking for the reappointed members of his Cabinet, which did not include Cruz-Angeles.

