(SPOT.ph) Pebbles, a toy fox terrier that holds the record as the world's oldest dog, has died peacefully in her fur parents' U.S. home at 22, Guinness World Records said. She spent her long life listening to country music and sticking to a high-protein cat food diet.

How old was Pebbles in human years? WebMD for pets only calculates dog to human years up to 16, which means sweet 16 dogs are 80 in human years or two decades past senior age. Pebbles died at her home in Taylors on October 3, South Carolina, Guinness said.

Who is Pebbles, the World's Oldest Dog?

Born on March 28, 2000, Pebbles was five months short of 23. Her birth pre-dated social media, the iPhone age, and automated elections in the Philippines. She lived long enough to see her humans survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pebbles' partner Rocky, also a toy fox terrier, died in 2017 at 16 dog years or 80 in human years. Guinness said her humans describe her as "queen of the household", birthing 32 puppies across three litters with rocky.

