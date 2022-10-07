Up Next for Leni Robredo: Tayo ang Liwanag, a Book on the Pink Campaign

(SPOT.ph) Former Vice President Leni Robredo said today, October 7, that she would release a book that will chronicle her volunteer-driven presidential campaign of 2022, as kakampinks marked one year since she declared her candidacy.

#KulayRosasAngBukas was tweeted 29,000 times on Twitter as Robredo supporters looked back on their fight for good governance that they hoped would live on even after the elections and as the former vice president builds her anti-poverty NGO Angat Buhay.



Leni Robredo's fight as a private citizen

"While understandable ang disappointment, siguro paalala lang sa atin na mas marami tayong kailangan ipagpasalamat and 'yung pagpapasalamat natin best na mapapakita natin doon sa ating ginagawa na nating pagtulong," Robredo said in a Facebook Live broadcast.

She also thanked the volunteers of Angat Buhay for "keeping the Bayanihan alive" with their quick response during calamities.

"Hindi naman natapos 'yung laban nung elekyon. 'Yung pinaglalaban natin nandyan pa rin so sana kung ano 'yung sigasig, ano 'yung passion, kung ano 'yung energy na pinakita n'yo during the campaign, sana ngayon after the campaign ganun pa rin."

Robredo said Tayo ang Liwanag will be available on pre-order soon, she said.

"The memories being shared by our volunteers today remind us that we can do so much more for our country. Nawa’y patuloy na magsilbing gabay sa ating lahat ang pagmamahal natin sa ating bayan, na ipinamalas natin sa nagdaang taon. Walang pinipiling kulay ang paglilingkod. Tuloy lang tayo. Tuloy ang bayanihan: Para sa kapwa, para sa bayan."

