Good News: Meralco is Lowering Power Rates for October 2022

(SPOT.ph) After inflation accelerated further in September, Filipinos could find some relief in their electricity bill this October as Meralco announced lower power rates.

Meralco on Monday said electricity rates went down by P0.0737 to P9.8628 from P9.9365 per kilowatt hour. This means that a typical household consuming 200 kWh per month could see a decrease of around P15 in their total electricity bill.

The decrease in electricity rates comes after Meralco increased power prices last month.

Also read: GUIDE: How to Report Power Outages to Meralco

Meralco attributes decrease to lower generation charge

The lower electricity rate for October was due to the lower generation charge or cheaper cost of buying electricity.

Meralco also attributed the decrease to a reduction in the Feed-in-Tariff Allowance, which is part of the electricity bill of customers.

As the rainy season persists, Meralco reminded customers to keep gadgets such as mobile phones, flashlights, and other important devices charged to prepare for floods and storms.

Read: The SPOT.ph Guide to Power Banks

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.