News + Features What's New

Good News: Meralco is Lowering Power Rates for October 2022

Relief for your budget.

by Arianne Merez
6 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
electricity post
PHOTO BY Florentino Floro

(SPOT.ph) After inflation accelerated further in September, Filipinos could find some relief in their electricity bill this October as Meralco announced lower power rates.

Meralco on Monday said electricity rates went down by P0.0737 to P9.8628 from P9.9365 per kilowatt hour. This means that a typical household consuming 200 kWh per month could see a decrease of around P15 in their total electricity bill.

The decrease in electricity rates comes after Meralco increased power prices last month.

Also read: GUIDE: How to Report Power Outages to Meralco

Meralco attributes decrease to lower generation charge

The lower electricity rate for October was due to the lower generation charge or cheaper cost of buying electricity.

Meralco also attributed the decrease to a reduction in the Feed-in-Tariff Allowance, which is part of the electricity bill of customers.

As the rainy season persists, Meralco reminded customers to keep gadgets such as mobile phones, flashlights, and other important devices charged to prepare for floods and storms.

Read: The SPOT.ph Guide to Power Banks

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

We are now on Quento! Download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Spot News And Explainer Economy Explainer
Explore Spot.ph
topicSale AlertstopicDiscovertopicHeritagetopicCakestopicMust-see SpacestopicResorts
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories