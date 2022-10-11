News + Features What's New

Maymay Heads to Central Luzon 2 Weeks After Super Typhoon Karding

by Erwin Colcol
8 hours ago
Tropical Depression Maymay
PHOTO BY DOST-PAGASA/Facebook

(SPOT.ph) The low pressure area over eastern Philippines has developed into Tropical Depression Maymay, threatening Central Luzon just two weeks after the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding, state weather bureau PAGASA said today, October 11.

Maymay, the 13th storm that entered the country this year, was spotted 285 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora as of 10 a.m.. It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 km/h, slowly moving southwest.

The storm is likely to make landfall in the vicinity of the southern portion of Aurora or northern portion of Quezon on Wednesday afternoon or evening, PAGASA said.

Signal No. 1 (strong winds) has been raised over the following areas due to Maymay:

  • Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Aurora
  • Nueva Ecija
  • The extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Pollilo Islands

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains could occur over Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Aurora, and Kalinga.

Maymay is forecast to slow down and generally move southwestward in the next 48 hours. 

Following its possible landfall, the storm will move west southwestward, and traverse several provinces in Central Luzon before emerging into the West Philippine Sea by Thursday morning.

Maymay is expected to maintain its tropical depression status before making landfall, but it could be downgraded into low-pressure area as it crosses Central Luzon, PAGASA said.

