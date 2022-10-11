Madonna Says 'l'm Gay' on TikTok, Did She Just Come Out?

(SPOT.ph) Madonna got social media guessing if she had come out after posting a video on TikTok where she blurted out "I'm gay".

It was the first time for the 64-year-old to spark controversy on the Gen Z social media platform after a 40-year-long career that reaped both critical acclaim for her music and tabloid-worthy antics.

What Madonna said

In a TikTok viewed at least 21.9 million times and liked by at least 1.4 million users, the Grammy winner was seen attempting to toss pink underwear into a bin, with a caption "If I miss, I'm Gay!" The artist promptly walked away after missing.

Though she has kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the MTV Video Music Awards stage in 2003, Madonna has not commented in recent years about her sexuality, until the TikTok video.

Support for the LGBTQ community

A staunch LGBTQ ally and supporter, Madonna was quick to call for research on AIDS as early as the '80s during the height of her fame and career. In 1999, the "Like A Virgin" singer paid homage to drag in her MTV VMA performance, where drag queens dressed in her most popular looks.

Madonna was given the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Advocate for Change Award in 2019. She is only the second awardee ever, as the award is given based on merit instead of annually.

U.S.-born Madonna has two children, Lola and Roco and has adopted kids from Malawi. Raising Malawi, founded by Madonna in 2016, "supports orphans and vulnerable children with critical resources including education, medical care, food and shelter, and psychosocial support," according to the advocacy's website.

