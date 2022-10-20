LOOK: New Photo of Pillars of Creation is Pure Space Poetry

(SPOT.ph) NASA's James Webb Telescope has captured new photos of a corner of the universe where stars are born in a cosmic soup of gas and dust, with details so stunning that stargazers are at a loss for words. It's pure space poetry.

Shaped like Thanos' gauntlet, the so-called Pillars of Creation in the Eagle Nebula, was captured in fine detail and with stars twinkling in the background. It's more jaw-dropping when placed side-by-side with a photo of the same area in space taken in 1995 by the Hubble Telescope, James Webb's trailblazing predecessor.

How it started vs. how it's going:

New Pillars of Creation photo leaves space-watchers in awe

Captain America star Chris Evans said the new photo reminded him of how he's in "constant awe" of space.

"What a day to be a nerd," said BBC journalist Kian Sharifi.

It's just "magnificent", Space.com tweeted.

It's the Pillars of Creation "like never before", NASA said.

This is what we've all been waiting for, said the NASA Hallo-Webb account on Twitter.

Why the new Pillars of Creation photo matters

NASA said the new James Webb photos would help scientists revamp their star formation models by sharpening their count of newly formed stars and the amount of gas and dust in the region.

"Over time, they will begin to build a clearer understanding of how stars form and burst out of these dusty clouds over millions of years," NASA said.

