Brace for Heavy Traffic Along Katipunan Avenue as Ateneo Holds Entrance Test

(SPOT.ph) Motorists are advised to plan their trips accordingly as heavy traffic is expected along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City this weekend due to the conduct of the Ateneo De Manila University's college entrance test or ACET.

The ACET, a major component for admission to Ateneo, will return this year after two years of being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 3,600 examinees are expected to take the test on Saturday, October 29, and another 3,800 on Sunday, October 30.

"Heavy traffic is expected in the area, particularly along Katipunan Avenue and surrounding streets. Please plan your trips accordingly," Ateneo said in its advisory.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has yet to release alternate routes for those who will be affected by the expected heavy traffic along Katipunan Avenue during the examination days.

The 2022 ACET will be a "refreshed version" of the examination that would better assess applicants, the university said.

Aside from their performance in the ACET, applicants will also be screened using their academic and non-academic performance from Grades 9 to 11, batch ranking at the end of Grade 11, personal admission essays, recommendation letters, extracurriculars, and disciplinary records, it added.

