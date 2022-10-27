News + Features What's New

GUIDE: Bank Operating Hours During Undas 2022 Long Weekend

Plan your transactions.

by Arianne Merez
14 hours ago
ATM fees
ILLUSTRATOR War Espejo

(SPOT.ph)  Filipinos who need to transact with their banks ahead of the Undas 2022 long weekend should plan ahead as several banks are closed until November 1.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. declared October 31 a special non-working day while November 1 is a regular holiday in observance of All Saints' Day.

Here's a guide on the operating hours of banks that have announced their Undas 2022 schedules:

BPI

All BPI branches will be closed on October 31 and November 1,  however BPI Online, BPI Mobile app, ATMs, and Cash Accept Machines will remain available for customers' needs. BPI customers can also use their credit, debit, and prepaid cards for cashless/online and in-store purchases during the long weekend.

BPI Undas 2022 Schedule
PHOTO BY Courtesy of BPI

BDO

All BDO branches are closed on November 1 but select branches are open on October 31. BDO Pay and BDO Online Banking will remain available during the Undas 2022 long weekend.

BDO Undas 2022 Schedule
PHOTO BY Courtesy of BDO

Security Bank

All Security Bank branches will be closed from October 31 to November 1.

Customers with concerns are urged to call the Security Bank Customer Service hotline at (02) 8887-9188 or email the following:

