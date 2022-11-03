News + Features What's New

Face Masks at Work Now Voluntary, DOLE Issues Advisory

Still, DOLE advises to take precautionary measures.

4 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Mandatory Use of Face Mask in the Philippines
ILLUSTRATOR Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Companies can now make voluntary the wearing of face masks in the workplace, the country's labor chief said Wednesday, November 2, as more pandemic restrictions are eased nationwide.

Wearing of face masks however remains mandatory in healthcare facilities, medical transport vehicles such as ambulances, and public transport based on the Department of Labor and Employment's advisory.

Also read: How to Say "No" When Your Boss Asks You to Return to Office

The new advisory is based on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s order that made the wearing of face masks optional in indoor spaces according to Labor Sec. Bienvenido Laguesma.

"Essentially, ang sinasabi namin diyan, yung wearing [ng face mask] even in workplaces shall be voluntary except yung mga identified places," Laguesma said in an interview on Teleradyo.

Face Mask Rules Outdoors Philippines
PHOTO BY Shutter Stock/2p2play

But your boss can still require you to mask up

Laguesma said companies can still require employees to wear face masks in the workplace should they see existing health risks such as poor ventilation.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"Pwede sila (private companies) mag-implement ng policy na mag-require ng wearing ng face mask kung ang sitwasyon o kalagayan sa kumpanya nila ay may mga hazard o risk na makikita nila," Laguesma said.

"Dapat ang karapatan kasi mayroon  din na obligasyon na hindi lamang para sa sarili mo kundi para sa kasamahan mong mga manggagawa," he added.

Employees are also reminded to continue practicing minimum health standards such as frequent hand washing to avoid the spread of disease.

We are now on Quento! Download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Spot News And Explainer Policy Explainer Dole Face Mask Work
Explore Spot.ph
topicSneakerstopicEverything ChocolatetopicDiscovertopicFood DeliverytopicMust-see SpacestopicDestinations Near Manila
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories