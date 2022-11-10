OFW Claims a Motorcycle Using Tickets at Tom's World

(SPOT.ph) Instead of claiming the usual stuffed toys and other treats at the arcade, OFW Harry Ecot held on to his tickets for more than three months to claim a motorcycle in what Tom's World described as a "major redemption" in one of its branches.

Ecot, who frequented the arcade during his vacation, said he and his wife Charielle spent at most P35,000 for Tom's World tokens because he wanted to get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for his wife.

For three months, the couple played games such as Slam-A-Winner, Pop-A-Ball, and Ocean King to earn some 800,000 tickets for an iPhone.

"Naaawa ako dalawang beses na kasi siya nanakawan ng cellphone... Tapos nung nakuha na namin 'yung ticket points pina-cancel na ni misis, motor na lang daw kunin. 'Wag na cp baka manakaw daw ulit sa kanya," he told SPOT.ph.

How he claimed a motorcycle at the arcade

To claim the motorcycle, a Yamaha Mio Aerox 155, they had to play for three more weeks to win 641,000 more tickets. The motorcycle costs somewhere between P120,700 to P135,700, according to Motodeal.

"Hindi po talaga namin akalain na makakuha kami ng motor at umabot 'yung ticket points namin sa ganoon kalaki."

So how did he do it? Just keep playing, he said.

"Para po manalo ng ganon kalaki, maglaro lang po sa machine na nananalo ng token tapos ilaro naman nila sa machine na nagbibigay ng tickets."

