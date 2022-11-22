News + Features What's New

Think You Got Fake Peso Bills From the ATM? Here's What You Need to Do

Don't panic.

by Clara Rosales
7 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
ATM fees
ILLUSTRATOR War Espejo

(SPOT.ph) The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has reminded the public to regularly inspect banknotes from ATMs for authenticity to protect themselves against fake money.

Each denomination comes with unique features and technology to help Filipinos ascertain authenticity and deter counterfeiters. Through the “feel, look, tilt” approach, holders can check for security features such as embossed letters and tactile marks.

Also read:
'Tis The Season for Money Transfers: InstaPay and PESONet, Which One Should You Use 
Bye, Asterisks: Maya Allows Personalized Usernames for Money Transfers 

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What to do if you get a fake peso bill from an ATM

ATM dispensed fake bills what to do
PHOTO BY florante valdez/pixabay

If a suspected counterfeit is dispensed by an ATM, holders are advised to report it to the bank that owns the machine to invesigate the note's genuineness.

"If the holder’s claim is verified, the bank should replace the banknote in question," the BSP said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

To combat the proliferation of fakes, banks install cameras at ATM areas and trained cash handlers or service providers are tasked with verifying the banknotes' authenticity before being loaded into the machine, the BSP added.

Under BSP Circular No. 829, Series of 2014, banks are required to submit suspicious banknotes to the BSP for further examination.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Spot News And Explainer Money Explainer
Explore Spot.ph
topicCafestopicExplainerstopicDestinations Near ManilatopicGadgetstopicMoneytopicCebu Guides
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories