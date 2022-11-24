News + Features What's New

J&T Express Rider Delivers Parcel to Woman in Labor and He's a Winner Baby

The newborn gets nicknamed J&T Parcel Baby.

8 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
J&T Express Viral delivery with baby

(SPOT.ph) Dear J&T Express, you got a winner baby, and a newborn baby. A rider who went above and beyond the call of duty went viral for handing over a parcel to a woman who was mid-labor in Compostela, Davao de Oro province.

When James Gayano reached the delivery address, the recipient, Glycille Mae dela Cruz, had left for a nearby maternity clinic. Focused on his job, Gayano tracked dela Cruz down and even took a picture as proof of delivery.

Also read: 
VIRAL: Anti-Cheating Hats at Bicol University Make Exams Strangely Entertaining
"For Real?" National ID in Printable Digital Form Riles Twitter Users 

J&T Parcel Baby is born

J&T Express Viral Delivery
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dela Cruz's sister-in-law, Noreen Anne Princess Tiempo, posted photos of the deliveries -- both the parcel and the baby -- on her Facebook page and got 11,000 shares overnight. She gave SPOT.ph permission to share the post.

"Dedicated and hardworking si kuya rider," Tiempo said.

The family took no offense at the rider who was just doing his job and unintentionally provided comic relief during a stressful time.

What was in the J&T Parcel? A swaddle strap, diapers and baby clothes. 

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

The boy was named Louisse Nathaniel dela Cruz, nicknamed J&T Parcel Baby. His family also set up a Facebook page for him. 

Also read:
In Bad Weather, Is It Okay to Order via Grab or Foodpanda? 
To Tip or Not to Tip: What a GrabFood Rider Has to Say, Based on Experience 

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Spot News And Explainer Trending Explainer
Explore Spot.ph
topicShoppingtopicHeritagetopicRoadtesttopicExplainerstopicSneakerstopicDiscover
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories