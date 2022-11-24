J&T Express Rider Delivers Parcel to Woman in Labor and He's a Winner Baby

(SPOT.ph) Dear J&T Express, you got a winner baby, and a newborn baby. A rider who went above and beyond the call of duty went viral for handing over a parcel to a woman who was mid-labor in Compostela, Davao de Oro province.

When James Gayano reached the delivery address, the recipient, Glycille Mae dela Cruz, had left for a nearby maternity clinic. Focused on his job, Gayano tracked dela Cruz down and even took a picture as proof of delivery.

Also read:

VIRAL: Anti-Cheating Hats at Bicol University Make Exams Strangely Entertaining

"For Real?" National ID in Printable Digital Form Riles Twitter Users

J&T Parcel Baby is born

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dela Cruz's sister-in-law, Noreen Anne Princess Tiempo, posted photos of the deliveries -- both the parcel and the baby -- on her Facebook page and got 11,000 shares overnight. She gave SPOT.ph permission to share the post.

"Dedicated and hardworking si kuya rider," Tiempo said.

The family took no offense at the rider who was just doing his job and unintentionally provided comic relief during a stressful time.

What was in the J&T Parcel? A swaddle strap, diapers and baby clothes.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

The boy was named Louisse Nathaniel dela Cruz, nicknamed J&T Parcel Baby. His family also set up a Facebook page for him.

Also read:

In Bad Weather, Is It Okay to Order via Grab or Foodpanda?

To Tip or Not to Tip: What a GrabFood Rider Has to Say, Based on Experience