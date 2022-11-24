National ID: Digital Download Variant is Coming Soon as You Wait for the Physical Card

(SPOT.ph) Here's some news for some 45 million Filipinos who are still waiting for their National ID in physical card form. A digital version could be available for download as early as December, according to the government office in charge of the registration.

The downloadable ePhilID is meant for Filipinos who have internet access and can download a copy of the digital ID to their devices, said Fred Sollesta OIC of the PhilSys Registry Office. Out of the roughly 71 million who registered for a PhilID card, some 25 million have gotten theirs.

Sollesta told state broadcaster PTV that the volume of registrants for the National ID is causing the long wait. He said PhilSys has coordinated with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to expedite the printing. Like Philippine money, the BSP is in charge of the actual printing of the IDs.

To tide Filipinos over, PhilSys earlier offered a print version of the ID, which can be obtained via online appointment. The Department of Information and Communications Technology has also floated an app version, all meant to bring the national ID functionalities to the public, minus the physical card.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

For those who don't have internet access or can't claim their printed National ID in government offices, Sollesta said a print-to-deliver version of the PhilSys ID could also be made available.

Touted as the one ID to rule them all, the National ID or PhilID registration was launched in mid-2021 at the height of the pandemic.