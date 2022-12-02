LRT-1 Christmas Trains Get Music Theme Because It Makes The People Come Together

(SPOT.ph) The LRT-1 has revived its Christmas train tradition, decking out several coaches with a "Music of Christmas" theme that's festive enough for your commuter life TikToks.

The operator of the capital's oldest train line said it aimed for a retro-theme café vibe, complete with classic piano touches. The Christmas train campaign aims to encourage commuters and shoppers to pick the LRT-1 for their holiday errands.

"We chose Music of Christmas as the theme this year as we believe that music brings people together, like in LRT-1, we are bringing people from different places together. This is also our mindset as we journey forward and look ahead to better, brighter times in the coming new year,” said LRMC President and CEO Juan Alfonso.

What's inside the LRT-1 Christmas trains

Get ready to feel the Christmas spirit when you ride select LRT-1 trains, with sticker decals of classic music pieces and notes decorate the windows. Santa hats, wreaths, and vinyl discs also adorn the walls.

Gifts also await lucky passengers who participate in their Christmas activities, the Light Rail Manila Corporation said.

LRT-1 briefly paused its Christmas-themed trains during the pandemic. In 2020, it featured a "Christmask" theme thanking frontliners for their service while reminding passengers to adhere to health protocols.