Good News: LRT-1 Roosevelt Station Reopens as Train Schedule Is Extended

(SPOT.ph) Here's some commuter relief for the Christmas rush: the LRT-1 Roosevelt station in Quezon City reopened today , December 5, its operator said, as it unveiled an extended train schedule.

Trips from Roosevelt Station now start at 4:30 a.m., a little over a week before Simbang Gabi starts, Light Rail Manila Corp. said. The LRT-1 suspended operations on December 3 to 4 to make sure that the said station could operate with the entire line.

The Roosevelt station was closed in September 2020, limiting LRT-1 service to Baclaran to Balintawak and vice versa. This was done to give way to the construction of the Unified Grand Central Station in EDSA North Avenue in Quezon City. This will connect the LRT-1, MRT-3, and evenually the MRT-7 and the Metro Manila Subway.

LRT-1's extended train schedule

Train service is also extended at night, with the last trip leaving Baclaran Station at 10 p.m. while last train from Roosevelt station departs at 10:15 p.m. during weekdays.

On weekends and holidays, last trip from Baclaran Station is at 9:30 p.m. while last train leaves Roosevelt Station at 9:45 p.m.

