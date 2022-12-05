Can't Stop Streaming The Devil Wears Prada on Disney Plus? Let's Talk About The Real Villain

(SPOT.ph) Scroll through the "popular movies" carousel on Disney+ Philippines and The Devil Wears Prada is on top of the list, proving how its re-watch appeal has outlived Friendster, crossed over from torrent to streaming and outlasted the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixteen years since its theatrical release, audiences still relate to the idealism and vulnerability of Anne Hathaway's character, aspiring journalist Andrea Sachs and goddess Meryl Streep's deliciously villanous portrayal or Miranda Priestly, inspired by American Vogue's legendary editor in chief, Anna Wintour.

What's different in 2022 is that people are more aware of their mental health in relation to their professional and romantic relationships. When the movie was released in 2006, there were no mainstream names for emotional crimes such as "gaslighting" (Merriam-Webster's 2002 Word of the Year) or "ghosting". This puts the fashion forward coming of age story in an entirely different light.

On TikTok and Twitter, conversations around The Devil Wears Prada revolve around who exactly the villain was in the film. Was it Miranda Priestley who demanded a steak, hot Starbucks and a Harry Potter manuscript over three hours? Or were there multiple villains -- Andy's boyfriend Nate and their two friends.

Was Miranda the villain?

In the short walk from the glass door of her office to her desk, Miranda fires off nine follow-ups to Emily Blunt's character, first assistant Emily Charlton, faster than you can scan and order from a restaurant menu. She wants warm rhubard compote, not dacquioise. She's attending the Michael Kors party for exactly 15 minutes. She asked for lovely, slender paratroopers.

Her condescending tone, refusal to call some people by their real names and slamming her coat and bag onto her assistant's desk are inexcusable by today's standards. But consider that the tasks she wants done are for a magazine that's supposed to be the global style bible.

During a cast and crew reunion hosted by EW.com in 2021, The Devil Wears Prada director David Frankel said his vision right from the start was for Streep's character, Miranda, to be the movie's hero.

"I presented my vision for the movie, which was that Miranda is the heroine, not the villain, of the piece and that this was a coming-of-age story for Andy learning what it took to be great at something," Frankel said.

And learn, Andy did. On her own terms. She gave herself a year and short of that self-imposed deadline, she proved that she can scoop J.K Rowling out of a Harry Potter manuscript while running around New York City in Chanel boots. She did not become Miranda, she got out just in time with her moral compass intact.

The quiet evil that is Miranda Priestly was actually inspired by fellow Oscar winner Clint Eastwood, Streep told EW.

"He's someone that guys really respect, and he never raises his voice, ever; the one time that he did, it so terrified people for two weeks, they were traumatized. In drama school [a teacher] said, 'How you play a king has nothing to do with you — you're just you — it's how everybody else in the room acts when you enter it that makes you the king. It was all up to them to have this reaction. I could just speak and be slightly nastier than I normally am," she said.

Remember too how Andy told off Simon Baker's character, Christian Thompson, who tried to dismiss Miranda as difficult. If she were a man, like Elon Musk today, she would have a free pass to do whatever she wants and still be praised as eccentric.

Was Nate the villain?

When Andy told Nate and her friends that she got a job at Runway, he joked that the only way for her to land a gig at a fashion magazine was through a phone interview. Never mind that Andy had the courage to walk back to Miranda after being dismissed with "that's all" just to tell the Runway boss that she's a smart one.

The same Nate who thinks Andy and Emily answer calls in ballgowns is the same Nate who explains the exact science of french fry-fry making to his friends with such passion. Runway and by extension Andy, to him is just a "fashion magazine". But while he may think that his choices exempt him from the fashion industry, he's blithely unaware how the clothes he wears were decided for him by people in Miranda's room.

Then there's Nate's birthday where Andy had to show up for work and passed up on a possible career-making toast with New Yorker editors just to give him a very belated birthday cupcake. That "you look pretty" quip before going to bed and leaving Andy in their living room was pure guilt-tripping.

Adrian Grenier, who played Nate, reflected on his character's villain persona during the EW reunion.

"When that whole thing first came out, I couldn't get my head around it. I didn't understand it. Perhaps it was because I wasn't mature as a man, just as Nate probably could've used a little growing up. I was just as immature as him at the time, so I couldn't see his shortcomings, but, after taking time to reflect and much deliberation online, I can realize the truth in that perspective. Nate hadn't grown up, but Andy had.... she needed more out of life, and she was achieving it. He couldn't support her like she needed because he was a fragile, wounded boy…. on behalf of all the Nates out there: Come on! Step it up!"