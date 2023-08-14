"Napakamura": PAGCOR's P3-Million Logo Is a Steal, Its Chairman Says

(SPOT.ph) The controversial red-and-blue PAGCOR logo that went viral for its looks and P3.04-million budget was cheap and a must for the agency, its president and chief executive officer said Monday, August 14 during a House committee hearing for the 2024 national budget.

The multimillion budget isn't just for a logo with fiery elements and uneven gradient—it's for the PAGCOR rebrand, said chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco after KABATAAN Party-list representative Raoul Manuel asked about its price tag.

"Ang P3 million na 'yun... ay napakamura na po. Ang totoo ay 'yung designer na 'yun ay parang nagkawanggawa din na P3 million," he said of PrintPlus Graphic Services, which he did not name explicitly during the hearing.

"Our security group and information coming from all over the Philippines and other jurisdictions in the world, we know that there are a close to a thousand fake licenses going around now and that is being used to be able to operate illegally all over the world... so we decided po to change the logo immediately in able to counter such."

Rebranding PAGCOR with a new logo

Tengco listed down the logo designer's deliverables to justify the amount awarded to the ad agency.

"When you rebrand, that means hindi lang po 'yung logo specifically ang iyong gagawin," he said, adding that this also meant the designer would have to visit all the casino properties to ensure the new logo would be a perfect fit.

"'Yung may color palette po 'yan, may size kasi papalitan po 'yung mga logo sa ating mga calling card, stationaries, envelops, and also all the 45 [casino] properties," said Tengco.

"Sa kulay, sisiguraduhin na ang color palette ay maayos po dahil 'pag sinabi n'yo na blue lamang, meron pong light blue, baby blue, midnight blue, ganun din po ang kulay na pula. 'Yan po ang sinasabi namin na maraming deliverables."

What a lawmaker has to say about the PAGCOR logo

Excusing himself to interrupt Tengco, Manuel said: "Ang logo naman po supposedly kahit saan siya ilagay, 'yung magde-design naman po ay dapat tiyakin n'ya na kung anuman ang shape nun, maa-adjust naman dahil sa gamit."

Manuel also pointed out that P3 million was a big amount especially for other lawmakers who needed budget for their constituents' needs. Why outsource and pay P3 milion when some international companies like Coca-Cola, Twitter, and Nike paid no more than U.S. $100 for theirs, he asked.

"E tayo pa sa government na dapat mas nagtitipid tayo and claim we don't have fiscal space for other budget items pero para po sa logo merong ganon."

Many Filipino artists could've come up with a different logo with a cheaper price tag, said Manuel. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, which also went viral for tweaking its old eagle logo, reportedly tapped an in-house artist so there would be no need for a procurement, he said.

"So far hindi tayo kumbinsido ganung paliwanag na dapat umabot sa ganun."