Viral Meme Doge Cheems Balltze Dies at 12

(SPOT.ph) Cheems Balltze, one of internet's favorite doge whose face shot to fame for the "cheemsburger" meme, has died during his surgery on Friday, August 18. He was 12.

His fur parents gave the internet an update about his passing on August 19, saying their Shiba Inu "fell asleep" during thoracentesis surgery.

"Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed. I believe he is running freely in the sky and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends," his fur parents said in an Instagram update.

"Thank you everyone, thank you, Balltze knows how much he was loved by all of you."

Also read: Lost Then Found: 17 Pets Find Forever Home With Gen Z Fur Mom

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Who is good doggo Cheems Balltze?

The Shiba Inu residing in Hong Kong became the face of the internet's "cheemsburger" meme that reports said first circulated in Reddit. It started when his owners posted a photo of Cheems, also called Ball Ball, in Instagram sitting down atop the staircase. His head was later used in the "Cheems" memes, based on character misspelling words like, well, cheeseburger.

And just to refresh your internet meme knowledge: Cheems is different from the OG "doge" whose face is on the dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Both are famous in the subreddit r/dogelore.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

How social media users react to Cheems' death

Cheems followers all over the world mourned his death.

"The meme will live on forever," one Twitter user said.

"Put the whole internet into bipolar depression," another said.

"Balltze is gone which breaks my heart, but his legacy will live on and he will be forever remembered and sincerely missed," another Facebook follower said.

"RIP Cheems. You were a good boy."

Here are more photos of Cheems for some bittersweet memories:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read:

10 Pet-Friendly Hotels in Manila for Your Next Staycation

10 Pet Boarding Houses in QC for Your Fur Babies



