Shopping + Services Sale Alerts

Heads Up, Sneakerheads: Score Your Next Keds Pair at Up to 70% Off Online

by Louise Lizan
Just now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
keds shoes on sale online
PHOTO BY Keds ILLUSTRATOR: Warren Espejo

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) If there are two words that sneakerheads would like to see in one sentence, it's "sneakers" (of course) and "sale." Heck, even casual wearers would come running, especially when it's from a brand like Keds, known for their comfy canvas kicks. We know you already got their signature Champion pairs in your closet, of course, since they're your everyday go-to that pairs well with almost everything. So whether you're looking to replace old ones or are on the hunt for more silhouettes to switch up your style, we're here to say you can cop a pair or two of Keds sneakers at up to 70% off from their online sale.

Also read: Channel the Retro Vibe With These New White Kicks From Keds

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Score the prettiest Keds sneakers at up to 70% off from their online sale

We spotted Keds holding a "Last Piece Sale" online, which means that you have to hurry and check them out ASAP if there's something in the catalog that caught your eye (and is available in the right size!). As the sale name suggests: that pair of kicks is probably one of the last in stock, so up to 70% off from the price tag. And well, if everything aligns in your favor, what could that possibly be other than destiny? If that doesn't make you "Add to cart" then we don't know what will.

We spotted lots of kicks worth copping. There's the slip-on Triple Bandeau Canvas in Black and Silver, which can easily fit into your collection of black sneakers, for under P1,000; There are the glittering Champion x Kate Spade sneakers in Rose Gold for P3,195 if you want to add a little bit of sparkle to your life; classic styles in bright hues; dainty florals and laces; the list goes on. You know how it is, browse through the entire catalog to find your one true pair.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

Check out some of the pieces we saw:

keds sneakers purple slip on
Women's Double Decker Floral Lilac (P1,855 from P3,095)
PHOTO BY Keds
keds sneakers champion x kate spade
Women's Champion Kate Spade Glitter Rose Gold (P3,195 from P3,995).
PHOTO BY Keds
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
keds sneakers champion eyelet white
Women's Champion Daisy Eyelet White (P2,395 from P2,995).
PHOTO BY Keds
keds slip on black sneakers on sale
Women's Triple Bandeau Canvas Black/Silver (P925 from P3,095).
PHOTO BY Keds
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

keds sneakers on sale flower
Women's Jump Kick Floral White Multi (P1,975 from P3,295).
PHOTO BY Keds

For more information, check out Keds Philippines' website.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

Also read: This Floral-Inspired Triple Kick From Keds Makes Us Want to Go on a Picnic

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Adventurer Savvy Seasoned Keds Sale Last Piece Sale Online Footwear Sneakers Keds Champion Non-Affiliate
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories