Heads Up, Sneakerheads: Score Your Next Keds Pair at Up to 70% Off Online

(SPOT.ph) If there are two words that sneakerheads would like to see in one sentence, it's "sneakers" (of course) and "sale." Heck, even casual wearers would come running, especially when it's from a brand like Keds, known for their comfy canvas kicks. We know you already got their signature Champion pairs in your closet, of course, since they're your everyday go-to that pairs well with almost everything. So whether you're looking to replace old ones or are on the hunt for more silhouettes to switch up your style, we're here to say you can cop a pair or two of Keds sneakers at up to 70% off from their online sale.

Score the prettiest Keds sneakers at up to 70% off from their online sale

We spotted Keds holding a "Last Piece Sale" online, which means that you have to hurry and check them out ASAP if there's something in the catalog that caught your eye (and is available in the right size!). As the sale name suggests: that pair of kicks is probably one of the last in stock, so up to 70% off from the price tag. And well, if everything aligns in your favor, what could that possibly be other than destiny? If that doesn't make you "Add to cart" then we don't know what will.

We spotted lots of kicks worth copping. There's the slip-on Triple Bandeau Canvas in Black and Silver, which can easily fit into your collection of black sneakers, for under P1,000; There are the glittering Champion x Kate Spade sneakers in Rose Gold for P3,195 if you want to add a little bit of sparkle to your life; classic styles in bright hues; dainty florals and laces; the list goes on. You know how it is, browse through the entire catalog to find your one true pair.

Check out some of the pieces we saw:

For more information, check out Keds Philippines' website.

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

