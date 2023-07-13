This Is Not a Drill: Score Wardrobe Essentials from Uniqlo for as Low as P290

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) It's no secret that cult-fave Japanese lifewear brand Uniqlo has its items on sale almost every week—in stores, online, or both—much to the delight of its avid fans a.k.a everyone. It's safe to assume that no fan will ever get tired of seeing their favorite brand's items, much more if they can cop it at discounted prices. If you're nodding your head, you might want to drop by their grand sale where you can shop essential lifewear pieces for less.

Check out what lifewear essentials you can cop at Uniqlo's grand sale.

One can never have too much Uniqlo. And you know you'll always find something from the brand that you can add to your closet, that's why you keep on going back in. In this grand sale, you'll be able to find tops, bottoms, dresses, and other wardrobe must-haves for as low as P290. Take note that items on sale may vary. The sale will last until end-of-season. We spotted the ever-versatile Pleated Wide Pants on sale online, among other items.

You can nab more colors of your Ribbed Racer Back Cropped Tank Top—a top you can easily mix and match with your trousers for only P290 from P590—as well as the AIRism Cotton Square Neck Cropped Bra Sleeveless Top, perfect for the girlies who don't like using wired bras or adding extra piece underneath clothes, for P790 from P990.

The Pleated Mini Skirt went from P1,290 to a whopping P390. The checkered design gives it that '90s prep vibe. You can rock this with your loafers or a pair of your favorite white sneakers. If you're on the hunt for a playful piece, there's the Printed V Neck Short Sleeve Flare Dress at P790 from P1,990. This one's sure to bring fun to your lifewear essentials. Check out some pieces we found in their online catalog:

