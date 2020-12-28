New Year, New Bling: Shop Jewelry Up to 50% Off at Pandora

(SPOT.ph) In case your S.O. didn't get the hint this past Christmas—despite all your not-so-subtle reminders—about all the jewelry you secretly wanted them to get you, here's another thing to sneakily tell them about, hoping they'll get the message: Pandora is on sale until January 8, 2021 and you can score their chic jewelry pieces at discounted prices! Call it an early Valentine's Day gift, perhaps?

Get up to 50% off on Pandora's stylish rings and bracelet charms when you shop this exciting sale. It's happening both online and at all their stores nationwide, so you won't have to leave your house or go too far to get the new jewelry you've been dreaming about. We even spotted pieces you can order for as low as P975—better hit "add to cart" before the best styles get sold out!

Check out some of the pieces you can shop on sale:

You can shop Pandora through their website or at any of their stores nationwide.

For more information, log on to Pandora's Facebook page.

In case you've got new jewelry on your 2021 wish list, but don't quite have the budget for it, check out local brand Verani. They have a gorgeous, ever-growing collection of dainty jewelry that would flatter any outfit, skin tone, and personal style. Best part? Everything in their store is less than P300 and we even spotted some pieces that go for as low as P80!

Take a look:

