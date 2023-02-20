Spotted on Lazada: Get Batter at Baking With This Nifty Minimalist Oven

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Raise your hands if you've taken up a lot of hobbies in the recent years. Most of them were probably born during the pandemic, because, well—we all know what went down. Granted, you've probably jumped from one hobby to the next—all in the guise of exploring. If you've taken a liking and have been wanting to try your hand at baking, having a nifty oven is a must. We spotted a minimalist one from Smartcook, and the best part is you can cop it from one of your go-to e-commerce platforms, Lazada.

Where to buy Smartcook Oven:

You can easily try baking pastries—like brownies, cupcakes, and a whole lot more—and level up your baking skills from 0 to 100 (we're exaggerating, of course) in this vertical Oven from Smartcook. The oven comes with a removable wire rack, baking tray, and dip tray so cleaning, as well as operating it, courtesy of its easy two-dial (temperature and timer) settings would be a piece of cake. If it's not pastries you're eyeing to make, er, bake, you can also use the oven to heat up and toast pizzas or bread.

This small kitchen appliance has a vintage aesthetic and a compact build that allows you to save counter space which makes it ideal for small spaces like tiny kitchens, dorms, or condos. The Smartcook Oven retails for P1,499 and is available in Charcoal Black and Soft Mint on Lazada and Kimstore's website.

