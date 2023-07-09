10 Timeless Wedding Gifts Your Newly-Wed Friends Will Appreciate

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) Weddings celebrate the love between two people and it's a great honor to be invited to witness its union. That's where wedding gifts come in. If you're stumped on what to get the happy couple, we list gifts just-married folks can appreciate and use in the years to come. Whether you're pitching in or getting a present for a close friend all on your own, there's a gift in our list that will fit your budget and the newlyweds' new life together.

Newlyweds will appreciate these timeless wedding gifts

Nespresso Inissia Coffee Maker White with Free Coffee Capsules (P8,069)

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day—but first, coffee. If the couple needs their cup of joe before officially starting the day, you can't go wrong with a coffee maker from Nespresso. Its tank can hold 23.8 ounces of water, heats up fast, and turns off automatically after nine minutes. It's available in four colors, and each unit comes with 14 free pods and a voucher.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Deerma Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner VC20 (P3,299)

Tangled wires are the true enemy, so this wireless vacuum from Deerma does wonders for cleaning the house without tripping on anything. Reach tall places and even the tightest spaces under couches with the attachments that come with the vacuum. It's equipped with two modes: standard mode which can run for 30 minutes, and strong suction mode which can run for 18 minutes. Not bad for a quick daily sweep of the space.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Tefal Pure Pop Portable Handheld Garment Steamer (P3,745)

Sometimes, it can get difficult to whip out the old iron and board to get wrinkles out of clothes, especially if you're working on only one piece (that you may or may not be wearing once it's all good). This portable garment steamer from Tefal not only flattens those wrinkles out, it's also small and lightweight so the couple doesn't have to worry about it eating up too much space—they can even bring it on trips. It's available in five colors to match every couple's personality or vibe.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Tefal Cook 'N Clean Frypans Exclusive Bundle 2 (P3,498)

When we say useful, we mean useful. There's really nothing more useful than a reliable non-stick pan you can count on no matter what. This two-piece bundle from Tefal Cookware provides two sizes for different volumes of cooking. If your friends are trying to save on space, they can stack it on top of one another or hang it up on the wall or rack through the handle's loop.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Hanabishi Digital Air Fryer 7L | HAFRYER 70SSDIG (P4,935)

It can heat, cook, and even bake without taking up counter space. What more can you ask from a nifty kitchen gadget? Air fryers were all the rage and still are thanks to its space-saving and quick-cooking capabilities. It's also hassle free with the easy clean-up and the couple can cut back on oil usage for multiple cooking sessions. this digital one from Hanabishi has a seven-liter detachable non-stick frying basket and can accommodate cooking times of up to 60 minutes and a cooking temperature of up to 200°C. There are also pre-set modes for the usual food items.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

LASCO WIFI ECO Smart Bulb 15 Watts (P449)

They can probably get by on regular light bulbs, but why not change their lives with a dimmable light bulb they can control with their phones? This one from local brand Lasco looks like a regular light, except you can change its color, brightness, temperature, and turn it on or off remotely. There's mood lighting settings and even a fun party setting that can sync with music.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Xiaomi Multifunction Automatic Adjustable Electric Rice Cooker 3L (P2,018)

Rice is life so a rice cooker is the essential to give. This sleek, white rice cooker from Xiaomi will fit right in with the couple's interiors regardless of aesthetic. It has a non-stick pan that's easy to clean with an automatic heat preservation system, along with a smart LED display that states the time and different modes—24 of which are available with the unit. Choose between the 3L or 4L variations.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Lumos Q3pro Projector (P5,098)

A TV might be a bit extravagant, but you can still get them the next best thing: a projector they can move around and bring with them on trips and other adventures. It suports multiple file types, subtitle files, languages, and aspect ratios, plus it can project resolutions of up to 1080P. All they need is a bare wall and a plug—that makes for endless movie nights, drama binge sessions, and even amateur game competitions.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Asahi XF 6077 Retro Wooden 16" Stand Fan (P3,980)

Heat in a tropical country like the Philippines is inevitable and inescapable so owning a fan makes absolute sense. You could opt to give just any fan, but we're here to offer you an #aesthetic option that meets their #TeamPuti or #TeamKahoy needs.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Samsonite Niar Spinner in Small (P17,552.50)

If you really want to go the distance for your friends, get them a luggage from trusted travel needs brand Samsonite. Matching luggage would be cute and convenient but the dual compartments can open up the space for sharing with just one bag. The Black Niar Spinner in small is the right size for hand-carry baggage, but can also be checked in without worries—it has double wheels, integrated carry handles at the top and side, dual-tube trolley puller, compression straps, a TSA combination lock for security, and an expander for more packing space.

The Samsonite Niar is available in three sizes on Lazada: Small, Medium, and Large.

