Heads Up, There's a Second Wave of Attack on Titan UT Shirts From Uniqlo

According to the site, the tees will be available for grabs late September.

by Louise Lizan
17 hours ago
attack on titan shirts uniqlo ut
PHOTO BY Instagram/Uniqlo UT

(SPOT.ph) The end is near. At least for one of the best (if not the best, at least for us) animes of all time, Attack on Titan. In the first half of The Final Season Part 3, Eren Jaeger—with a hoard of Colossal Titans—has already started the Rumbling. Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, and the rest of their remaining allies are trying to stop their friend's monstrous plan. The 60-minute episode aired last March, a few months after Uniqlo teased a UT collection for the beloved anime series. The next part, which is most likely the series finale, is expected in Fall 2023, and you bet we spotted yet another slew of Attack on Titan shirts from the Japanese lifewear brand before the drop.

Also read: Slice Through Uniqlo's Upcoming Chainsaw Man UT Collection

Check out new Attack on Titan UT shirts from Uniqlo.

attack on titan UT uniqlo
PHOTO BY Instagram/Uniqlo UT
Ready for round two? We first caught wind of new designs on the Uniqlo UT Instagram page, all thanks to the attention-catching image of a Colossal Titan on the post. It had four new cool designs that show glimpses of the manga's epic conclusion. 

We spotted a tee with the hoard of Colossal Titans trampling everything and everyone in their way and Hange Zoë, saying "Ah... Titans truly are... Magnificent," in Japanese before engaging; a Mikasa Ackerman panel, with a quote on her blade, "See you later," (IFYKYK); an illustration of how big a Colossal Titan is, as well as thrilling illustrations of Eren, Annie, Reiner, Bertolt, and Ymir. It's not just your heart, but also your wallet you'll put on the line if you want to get your hands on these new shirts. Check out the designs below:

attack on titan UT uniqlo_colossal titans
PHOTO BY Instagram/Uniqlo UT
attack on titan UT uniqlo_mikasa
PHOTO BY Instagram/Uniqlo UT
attack on titan UT uniqlo_colossal titan
PHOTO BY Instagram/Uniqlo UT
attack on titan UT_characters
PHOTO BY Instagram/Uniqlo UT

We spotted the tees already up for viewing on the site, but it will be available in late September. The short-sleeved shirts are priced at P790. Check the trailer for the Final Season Part 3 below:

For more information, check out Uniqlo Philippines' Facebook page.

Also read: Step Into the Magical World of Studio Ghibli With Uniqlo's Latest Collection

Links are updated regularly and as much as possible but note that products can run out of stock, discounts can expire and listed prices can change without prior notice.

