Heads Up, There's a Second Wave of Attack on Titan UT Shirts From Uniqlo

(SPOT.ph) The end is near. At least for one of the best (if not the best, at least for us) animes of all time, Attack on Titan. In the first half of The Final Season Part 3, Eren Jaeger—with a hoard of Colossal Titans—has already started the Rumbling. Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, and the rest of their remaining allies are trying to stop their friend's monstrous plan. The 60-minute episode aired last March, a few months after Uniqlo teased a UT collection for the beloved anime series. The next part, which is most likely the series finale, is expected in Fall 2023, and you bet we spotted yet another slew of Attack on Titan shirts from the Japanese lifewear brand before the drop.

Check out new Attack on Titan UT shirts from Uniqlo.

Ready for round two? We first caught wind of new designs on the Uniqlo UT Instagram page, all thanks to the attention-catching image of a Colossal Titan on the post. It had four new cool designs that show glimpses of the manga's epic conclusion.

We spotted a tee with the hoard of Colossal Titans trampling everything and everyone in their way and Hange Zoë, saying "Ah... Titans truly are... Magnificent," in Japanese before engaging; a Mikasa Ackerman panel, with a quote on her blade, "See you later," (IFYKYK); an illustration of how big a Colossal Titan is, as well as thrilling illustrations of Eren, Annie, Reiner, Bertolt, and Ymir. It's not just your heart, but also your wallet you'll put on the line if you want to get your hands on these new shirts. Check out the designs below:

We spotted the tees already up for viewing on the site, but it will be available in late September. The short-sleeved shirts are priced at P790. Check the trailer for the Final Season Part 3 below:

For more information, check out Uniqlo Philippines' Facebook page.



