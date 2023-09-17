The SPOT.ph Early 'Ber Gift Guide: Mom Edition

Products and services recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) You can never start too early when it comes to buying gifts for Christmas in a country that celebrates the holiday as early as September 1. It pays to start the hunt for gifts as soon as possible to beat the holiday rush and score end-of-month deals, and top of the list should be mom, of course. Below, we list down gifts for mom you can shop online if you’re looking to give something thoughtful, all without having to go out and deal with long queues and traffic.

Here are Christmas gift ideas for mom:

Christian Dior Rouge Dior Couture Colour Refillable Lipstick in color 458 Paris (P2,591)

If mom is into makeup, you can make her holiday season with fancy lipstick she can wear to all the Christmas events and beyond. The Christian Dior Rouge Dior Couture Colour Refillable Lipstick in color 458 Paris is a versatile shade she can swipe on with ease. Hydrating and soothing, this tube of lipstick is good on its own or can serve as the base for a shiny lip gloss if she’s looking to bring the shine.

Available online.

La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream (P7,000)

Mom deserves nothing less, we all know that. So we know this one’s pricey, but the verdict’s out and the skincare jury says you should endeavor to give mom a tub of one of the world’s most coveted moisturizers: La Mer's The Moisturizing Soft Cream. This little container might not carry much at first glance but the product within boasts efficacy and noticeable results—enough for it to be sold out often despite the hefty price tag.

Available on Lazada.

Sperry Women's Authentic Original Boat Shoe - Classic Brown (P5,995)

Get mom a comfy and timeless pair in one with the Authentic Original boat shoe from Sperry. Made from premium materials through a process mastered and perfected over the years, the brown leather shoes will add a preppy touch to her outfits.

Available online.

SeekShine Lea Earrings in 18k Gold Vermeil (P899)

Need a little bling? Look no further than local brand SeekShine’s selection of pretty things. The pearls on the Lea Earrings have a diameter of 14mm and are attached 925 sterling silver hardware coated in 18 Karat gold. Most SeekShine jewelry are non-tarnish and hypoallergenic so even sensitive moms can wear their sparkly gems without worries.

Available online.

Rags2Riches Buslo Micro Monochrome Black (P2,350)

Spacious, useful, and ethically made, you can’t go wrong with a Buslo from Filipino brand Rags2Riches. The bag comes with two straps—one short one for a handbag-carry and a long adjustable one for a shoulder sling moment—so she has options when wearing it out. It’s available in five colors, but if you really can’t decide, we suggest going for black so she can pair it with everything.

Available online.

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning in 30ml (P4,650)

Preferences vary when it comes to perfume, but anyone who receives a fragrance they already enjoy or have been eyeing for a long time will surely appreciate it—mom included. Order her a bottle of her fave so she has one at the ready when it runs out or better yet, surprise her with a scent you know she’s too stingy to buy on her own. Don’t know where to start? We recommend Replica Lazy Sunday Morning from Maison Margiela.

Available online.

Muji Cotton Plain Soft Slippers (P345)

Give the gift of comfort at home with these soft cotton slippers from Muji. Soft and lightweight, the pair is made from hemp material that’s cushiony enough for mom’s feet and airy enough even on hot nights. Choose from Gray, Charcoal Gray, Light Beige, and Mocha Brown. You can even buy her more than one pair, or purchase matching ones, because why not?

Available online.

Wick It! Staycation Linen Soy Candle (P350)

Nothing spells comfort like a clean home and newly-lit candle. Take this one from local brand Wick It! Aptly named Staycation, the soy candle smells of fresh linen—sure to calm her down even on the most hectic days ahead. The best part? It comes in retro coffee mugs she can reuse once the candle runs out.

Available on Shopee.

Mani-pedi date

Moms into quality time are sure to love a little hangout with you. We suggest a little mani-pedi date at your nail salon of choice for a quiet, calming afternoon filled with gel nail polish, massages, and piping hot tea courtesy of your favorite manicurist. It’s a great way to wrap up the year and get their hands and feet ready for all the photos, family reunions, and traveling December brings.

