10 Adidas Samba Alternatives to Check Out If You Just Can't Get a Pair

(SPOT.ph) Ah, the adidas Samba OG shoes, the most elusive pair of the moment. Countless people have signed up for the waitlist only to end up broken-hearted at the end of the day, but many remain persistent in their pursuit of the year’s hottest shoes. We wish you luck on your journey, but it’s unlikely that you’ll score one from official channels soon, especially since everyone’s wanting a pair for Christmas. It’s time to move on.

Still, we don’t blame you for being so hung up on the good old football cleat—with that retro silhouette, signature three stripes, and contrasting brown gumsole, the Samba OGs are covetable, especially since they’ve been spotted on the feet of stylish celebrities and influencers. What if we said you could strut your stuff in pairs quite similar to the Samba sans all the pining and searching? It might not be the exact same pair, but these are just as stylish, comfy, and versatile.

Consider these Adidas Samba alternatives as your next staple sneaker:

Handball Spezial (P5,300)

Perhaps the closest to the Samba OG in terms of appearance and colorway, the Handball Spezial is a tad bit more affordable at P5,300. It’s the perfect pair to get if you’re looking to spend less for more or less the same look. The main differences lie in the sewn foxing at the back and the contrasting tongue on the Spezial sneaker. Other than those main identifiers, you’ll still get the signature three stripes, gumsole, and suede tip.

Available online.

Gazelle Indoor Shoes (P7,500)

The Gazelles enjoyed great popularity in the 2010s and while they never faded away, they’re enjoying time in the limelight again, partly thanks to the Samba. Unlike the classic Gazelles, the Gazelle Indoor Shoes sport a gumsole much like the Samba OG. The Indoors are available in the preppy Collegiate Burgundy and a soft Blue Dawn. Suede covers the entire upper and vamp, with the three stripes in contrasting leather, making it the textile reverse of the OG.

Available online.

Gazelle Bold (P5,800)

Want the gumsole, suede, and three stripes with extra height? The Gazelle Bold is for you. Borrowing the defining features of the Gazelle, the Bold takes it to the next level—literally—with its tall platform gumsole composed of three cascading layers emblazoned with the adidas logo. Like the Indoors, the Bolds are mostly suede with leather details, complete with a unique woven tongue. True to its name, the Gazelle Bold’s colorways are not for the faint of heart: take home a bright Wild Pink pair or an eye-catching Silver Green one.

Available online.

Gazelle Shoes (P5,000)

Classics never fail and if you’re after a timeless pair that blends both the latest trend and a reliable shoe, you can always turn to the Gazelle. It might not have the Samba’s gumsole, but it does have the silhouette, complete with the pigskin suede and contrasting white leather details. The classic is available in colors ranging from neutral to vibrant, but we recommend shades that will fit right in with your rotation: Collegiate Navy, Collegiate Burgundy, or Core Black.

Available online.

Campus (P6,500)

The adidas Campus looks less like the Samba OG with an eyestay that runs open down to the vamp, making it look more like a casual sneaker. Still, its suede component passes it off as the Samba’s chiller, more laidback sibling that’s game for anything and everything under the sun. Straightforward and practical, the Campus’s clean shape and white soles rely less on trend and more on longevity, as the silhouette will never go out of style.

Available online.

Campus 00s Shoes (P5,000)

Can’t let go of your Stan Smiths and Superstars? You can transition from your beloved pairs into the Samba OGs with the Campus 00s sneakers. It references the prior minimalist silhouettes, with a few tweaks reminiscent of the Samba OG, such as the paneled construction and play on contrasts with materials. The signature gumsole is subtly present—it’s a thin layer cushioning the white sole.

Available online.

Campus 80s Shoes (P6,500)

This iteration of the Campus takes the best of what the silhouette has to offer: a distinct retro style that will blend easily with the wardrobe you already have or you’re looking to build. It’s made from premium nubuck upper, a luxe leather lining, contrasting three stripes and a rubber outsole. Collegiate Burgundy and Grey are the colors you can bring home for this pair.

Available online.

Velosamba (P6,000)

Cyclists and active-transport enthusiasts, here’s a shoe that’s made for you. It might not look too different from the Samba OG save for the saturated hues on the upper, but the Velosamba’s real secret lies at the bottom: a two-bolt cleat for biking, with a full-length reinforced midsole for pedalling that still flexes for comfortable walking. Even the stripes have increased visibility at night for your safety pedalling or walking at night.

Available online.

Samba (P8,000)

Though not exactly the Samba OG in white or black, the Samba is available in other colorways and iterations without sacrificing the overall feel of the OG. The updated silhouette takes cues from minimalism with the pastel shade and components that blend into one another for a seamless look. The Wonder Quartz pair is a more subtle, muted take on the OG with a white foxing at the back.

Available online.

Court TNS Premiere (P5,500)

Though not technically a football cleat at all and a tennis shoe at its core, the Court TNS Premiere is still a worthy Samba alternative with its thick gumsole and suede upper. The shape is totally different, but we argue it still has the trappings of a staple sneaker in a vibrant green hue. Its sole is thicker than the Samba but it only highlights the contrast with the suede and gives you that height boost. Everything is chunkier with this shoe, even its stripes, so if you want to make a statement and stay on-trend, you’ll want to bring this one home.

Available online.

