These Cute Phone Cases Are Inspired by Your Fave K-Dramas

(SPOT.ph) K-Drama fans, we know once you're obsessed with a new series, you want to fill every facet of your life with it whether that means watching your fave show on repeat all day, decorating your room in a design modeled after the minimalist Korean aesthetic, or shopping cool items like 2021 planners, tote bags, or phone grips inspired by your beloved South Korean shows. In case you're still constantly on the lookout for more Korean culture-related things, check out local brand Cue Cases' Korean drama-inspired phone cases!

Cue Cases' pretty phone cases are decked out in original illustrations that depict famous K-Drama scenes any true fan would recognize in an instant. They currently make cases for every iPhone model from your beloved series, but we're hoping they'll have other models available soon. Cue Cases aims to release new designs every so often, so better keep checking their page in case they feature your fave show next. Each case is available for just P300!

For fans of the global phenomenon Crash Landing on You that captured the hearts of both casual and die-hard K-Drama viewers, the brand has several cases that feature some of Yoon Se Ri and Captain Ri's most memorable moments. These scenes are made even cuter by the fact that the actors who play the star-crossed lovers are also dating in real life!

Start-Up fans—whether you're Team Do San Or Team Ji Pyeong—you'll love these adorable cases featuring characters and scenes from the popular 2020 drama series.

If you're one of the many viewers who were addicted to It's Okay to Not Be Okay when it was first released in mid-2020, check out Cue's line of iPhone cases inspired by the series.

Cue Cases' Korean drama-inspired phone cases are available online.

For more information, log on to Cue Cases' Instagram page.

