ARMY, These Scented Candles Are Made Especially for You

Throughout the years, BTS has become known not just for their intense stage performances but also for their songs that provide healing and inspiration. From loving yourself, spreading your wings, and never giving up, their tracks are gentle reminders to ARMYs that they never walk alone.

Local candle brand Duende gives a tribute to two of BTS' well-loved tracks through the Euphoria set (P650), a set of scented candles that will give you all the fan feels. In an interview with Cosmopolitan Philippines, owners Denise Arnaldo and Eunice Montilla explained that they chose "Spring Day" and "Life Goes On" for the set because these are their personal favorites. The Spring Day-inspired scented candle smells like gardenia, while the Life Goes On candle will give you a whiff of ylang-ylang and peppermint. Plus, every purchase of their scented candle sets come with QR Spotify playlist cards for that full sensory experience!

Arnaldo and Montilla say they chose the name Duende because of its meaning: "It is the mysterious power of art to deeply move a person when viewing a piece of art, watching a performance, or listening to music." It's a name that matched their vision, which is to "...provide a full sensory experience through our candles and the curated playlists that come with it."

Both Arnaldo and Montilla are K-Pop fans, and their friendship was founded because of it. They might have discovered BTS at different times in their lives but their feelings toward the group are mutual. This is what motivated them to create scented candles inspired by BTS songs: "Like BTS, we wanted to provide a sense of comfort through our products, especially during this pandemic. We thought that these two songs would perfectly fit that goal."

"Spring Day" was released in 2017 and is the BTS song about how seasons change and nothing remains the same, which means whatever you're going through, it shall pass, too. On the other hand, "Life Goes On" is the group's latest comeback, and speaks of comforting everyone during the pandemic.

For orders, check out Duende's Instagram page.

This story originally appeared on Cosmo.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Spot.ph editors.

