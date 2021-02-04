Turn Your Room Into a Private Cinema With This Cool Mini Projector

(SPOT.ph) It's been nearly a year since anyone in Manila has watched a movie premiere the old-fashioned way with the exception of drive-in cinemas, the first-ever float-in cinema, and boutique cinemas, but even those aren't the usual blockbuster experience most of us are used to. In case you miss the thrill of catching a new flick at your go-to cinema over the weekend, here's how you can replicate the experience under your own roof: Online shop BlitzWolf's Mini LED Wi-Fi Projector lets you turn your room into a home theater!

Here’s how this cool device works: You can wirelessly connect your phone to the projector (just make sure both gadgets are connected to the same Wi-Fi network) and it'll flash the image or video displayed on your smartphone onto any wall or makeshift screen up to 180 inches in size—we suggest looking for a large, plain white surface for optimal projection clarity. You can also opt to use a laptop or tablet when streaming movies and shows with the mini projector; it allows you to connect any device via USB, HDMI, or DC cables.

Once everything is set up, all you have to do is dim the lights and turn up the volume (the projector has built-in speakers) to make your movie night feel just like a real cinema. Don't forget to grab some popcorn and bundle up in your coziest jammies and blankets!

Here's what your bedroom could look like once you've set up this cool device:

BlitzWolf's Mini LED Wi-Fi Projector is available on Lazada. The projector normally retails for P9,999, but it's currently available for just P4,605.

