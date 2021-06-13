Mice to Meet You: A Guide to Choosing a Computer Mouse

(SPOT.ph) As a computer peripheral, the mouse has existed for around half a century already. In those 50 years, it has gone through constant change but its main function remains the same: a puck-shaped device for interacting with a computer. While using a basic mouse is fine for anyone for the short term, it makes sense to choose a mouse that is more suited for a particular activity. While most budget mice can perform basic tasks such as moving the cursor, scrolling through pages, and registering clicks, there are far better mice out there that are better suited for long hours of use.

Mice generally fall under two main categories: office/productivity and gaming. The size, shape, features, and price may vary differently depending on the type of mice. Some mice may even have features that go beyond the point, click, and scroll functionality.

A Guide to Getting a Computer Mouse

The basic mouse has evolved into an indispensable tool for people who do a lot of office work on their computers, with the office or work mice as the default mode for a lot of users. Since you’ll be spending hours of work holding the mouse, it is important to choose the correct size and shape for your hand. A mouse that’s too flat may be a bit hard to grip, while a mouse that’s too large may cause fatigue during prolonged use. A properly shaped mouse is the one that the user’s hand can comfortably rest on including an adequate space for the palm, index finger, middle finger, and the thumb.

A mouse can also have a body shape that’s suitable for right or left-handed users, although the latter is much harder to find. An ambidextrous mouse can be used by either hand. The weight of the mouse also affects your control over the mouse movement. If it’s too light, you might find the cursor jumping all over the place. If it’s too heavy and it might take a bit of effort to move the cursor.

Going wireless can help eliminate desk clutter but it also has its pros and cons. Wired mice don’t require batteries, so they’re less of a hassle. Wireless mice are usually powered by AA, AAA or built-in rechargeable batteries. Typically, the batteries last for months but it can still be annoying when you run out of power when you need to do a lot of work and there are no extra batteries at hand. Unlike wired mice, some wireless mice don’t take up a USB port if it connects via Bluetooth. Wireless mice that connect via RF (radio frequency) still need a spare slot for the USB dongle. On rare occasions, interference can cause wireless mice to behave erratically. Some metal surfaces such as metal mouse pads may also affect mouse movement.

Unless you are getting a more expensive model, some wireless mice don’t track as well as wired mice, making them unsuitable for activities such as gaming.

The Logitech M100R (P295) is an ambidextrous full-sized wired mouse with three buttons for general office work that’s easy on the budget, while the MX Master 2S (P3,695) is the ideal mouse for power users. This wireless mouse has seven buttons, 70-day battery life, an ergonomic shape, and rapid scroll wheel. It can also connect to three devices. The Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse (P795) is a budget and travel-friendly mouse for those who want a compact travel mouse with basic features. If you're not a fan of hearing clicks, the Logitech M590 Multi-Device Silent (P1,595) mouse allows you to work quietly and wirelessly while connecting to two devices.

Mice for Gaming

There are a ton of available models when it comes to gaming mice: from entry-level to super premium, and even specialized models for different games such as first-person shooters, MMO, and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. When it comes to gaming mice, one important thing to consider is your grip style or how you hold the mouse. The most common is the palm grip where the fingers and palm lay flat on the mouse surface. In the fingertip grip, only the tips of the fingers touch the mouse with the palm above it. The claw grip is when the fingers are more bent inward when touching the mouse.

When trying out gaming mice, make sure that the shape and size is suitable for your grip style. A longer and broader mouse might be ideal for palm grip users while a smaller mouse with a lower hump to allow faster movement and less contact with the hand. A mouse with a low profile hump is also ideal for claw grip users.

The Corsair Ironclaw RGB (P3,195) is specifically designed for palm grip gamers with larger hands. It’s also available in a wireless version. If you're looking for something light, the Glorious Model O (P2,695) is one of the lightest gaming mice with a shape that’s great for fingertip and claw-grip style. Those on a budget can get started with the Razer Viper Mini (P1,495), which comes with RGB lighting, six programmable buttons, and a drag-free cord.

