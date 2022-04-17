Wireless Bras, Padded Tanks + More Elevated Basics to Cop From Uniqlo's Latest Line

(SPOT.ph) Japanese fashion house and perpetuator of "accidentally matchy-matchy" IG pics Uniqlo is already known for form-meets-function styles that can be worn over and over in a variety of ways, but if you're looking for basics that are as free of frills as can be—the kind of under-the-radar styles that subtly elevate a look with elegant silhouettes and high-quality fabrics—you'll want to check out the brand's upcoming collaboration with womenswear brand Mame Kurogouchi.

The Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi 2022 Spring/Summer Collection drops on April 29. Uniqlo has teamed up with the label before and much like their other collaborative lines, this collection is committed to marrying beauty and comfort by way of clothing that enhances the natural curves of a woman’s body while also giving the wearer freedom of movement. In fact, Mame Kurogouchi—and its founder and designer Maiko Kurogouchi—has been renowned worldwide for both its timeless designs and innovative use of fabrics. While the collection includes several styles including skirts and blouses, what really caught our eyes were the basics.

The Elevated Basics to Shop From the Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi 2022 Spring/Summer Collection

Thanks to their no-frills, wire-free design, Uniqlo bras are a must-have for those who despise underwire and other uncomfortable brassieres. The brand's collaboration with Mame Kurogouchi has its own versions of the popular innerwear styles in the form of lightweight pieces in neutral tones. Go for the Plunging Wireless Bra if you’re looking for a classic cut or opt for the Relax Wireless iteration for a seamless bra that also doubles as a ribbed crop top.

And since it always pays to have undies that match your bras, this collaboration also has fuss-free panties you'll want to check out. To match the Relax Wireless Bra, go for the Seamless Hip Huggers, which sport the same soft fabric and ribbed texture. You can also stock up on the Ultra Seamless Shorts—available in brown and black—which sport the famous AIRism fabric.

Last but not least, don't miss out on the Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi tank tops. The AIRism Silk Blend tank is a basic sleeveless top with a ribbed texture and a relaxed fit—simple, but oh-so-versatile. There's also the Plunging Bra Camisole, which has inner padding, a body-hugging fit, and a low-cut neckline that's perfect for wearing under fine or see-through blouses. And for a more elegant style, check out the AIRism Bra Camisole, which sports thin straps, a sophisticated V-neck, and a flowy fit. You can dress it up or down depending on the occasion.

The Uniqlo x Mame Kurogouchi 2022 Spring/Summer Collection will be available in the Philippines starting April 29. Prices range from P390 to P2,490.

For more information, log on to Uniqlo Philippnes' Facebook page.

