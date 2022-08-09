Have the Ocean at Your Feet With These Sneakers From Sperry's New Collection

(SPOT.ph) Water and shoes are usually a bad combination. Our socks get wet, meaning damp, moist, and just... eugh, it's a very uncomfortable feeling. Not to mention that it will smell and cause some problems for our feet, too. But what if we tell you that you can have the ocean—the largest body of water on the planet—on your shoes and not even a drop of water on them? In their latest collection, Sperry is releasing ocean-themed footwear in collaboration with Philippine artist Kerby Rosanes.

Also read:

10 Underrated White Sneakers That Deserve Way More Hype

Ditch the Lace-Ups: These Fuss-Free Slip-Ons Could Be Your New Go-To Sneakers

10 Fresh New Sneakers You Can Cop for Less Than P3,000

The Sperry x Kerby Rosanes' limited-edition collection is here.

Titled "Utopia" and "Dystopia," Rosanes' ocean-themed artworks on Sperry's slip-ons and deck shoes highlights not only the beauty of the ocean but also the things that threatens its existence, e.g. pollution. The Philippines-based illustrator is also known to have a passion for raising awareness on climate change and our impact on the environment. The collection is inspired by Rosanes' travels to the beaches during the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Striper II Twin Gore Kerby and Crest Twin Gore Kerby slip-ons shows the perfect, vibrant, and thriving marine life filled with colorful corals, fishes swimming under the bright blue sea on the outside, "Utopia," as it's called. But once you dive and look deeper into the pair's inner sole, our ocean's reality is revealed. Dark and lifeless tones, corals are either covered or replaced by trash, instead of fishes are plastics—the complete opposite, a dark reflection, of what can be seen outside, thus, "Dystopia."

The Striper II CVO Kerby (Men) and Crest Vibe Platform Kerby (Women), Sperry's classic deck shoes and platform shoes, respectively, depicts the ocean's dystopia, in black and white, on its upper.

Besides the thought-provoking illustrations that sneakerheads, especially those who wants to opt for the usual white kicks, wouldn't dare pass on—the pairs are comfortable and perfect for all walks of life. Not to mention that its uppers are made out of SeaCycled's 100% Recycled polyester material. Also for sustainability, too.

"This concept represents how we all enjoy the beauty of our oceans but often neglect to address the problems we created that destroy them," Rosanes said.

The Sperry x Kerby Rosanes, which was two years in the making, is part of the American footwear brand's goal of lessening its environmental impact via the SeaCycled collection, which is a range of footwear made with recycled and eco-friendly materials and manufacturing process. Saving the ocean, indeed.

Dive deep into this capsule collection:

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The collection launches on August 15 and will be available in Sperry branches and online. Each shoe will retail for P4,295.

For more information, check out Sperry's Facebook page.

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.