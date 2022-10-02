10 Shopping Finds You Can Buy Since You Just Got Your Paycheck

(SPOT.ph) We started the month on a weekend and you know what that means—our payroll accounts have just been replenished. We're not saying you completely blow last month's paycheck on new things—you do need to save for the upcoming holidays after all—but perhaps you might want to get yourself a new item or two? Be that as it may, here are some cool new finds that you might want to keep an eye on, you never know, they might end up going on sale come 10.10.

Also read:

The SPOT.ph Early 'Ber Gift Guide: Tita Edition

The SPOT.ph Early 'Ber Gift Guide: Your Korea-Obsessed Friend Edition

Below, check out 10 cool finds you might want to add to cart this October:

Cresty Sneakers (P8,990) from Onitsuka Tiger

The Cresty is part of Onitsuka Tiger's AW22 Collection. It features a bold tiger pattern on the knit upper part of the shoe and while we may not believe in superstitious beliefs it is often said that wearing the zodiac sign of the year—in this case, the tiger—will give the wearer good fortune.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Available exclusively in Onitsuka Tiger Greenbelt 5.

LinkBuds S (P10,999) from Sony

The LinkBuds S are a great pair of wireless earbuds for when you want long battery life, noise canceling features, and other smart functions. This pair in particular has a function called Speak to Chat wherein audio is automatically paused when the earbuds detect you talking.

Available online, selected Sony stores, and authorized Sony dealers nationwide.

BT21 and Crocs Collab (starts at P6,995) from Crocs

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

ARMY, you'd definitely want to cop this collab even if you're not the type to wear Crocs outside of the house. The clog-like shoe features a black-on-white print with the popular BT21 characters scattered all over. It also has a BT21 Jibbitz set sold separately in case you already have a pair of Crocs in your closet.

Available in selected Crocs retailers.

Holy Grail Brow Gel Laminator (P599) from Happy Skin

You might be more familiar with Happy Skin's lippies, but trust us, you'll want to get a tube or three of their latest offering: the Holy Grail Brow Gel Laminator. The wand comes with your typical spoolie applicator as well as a comb and soft-bristle brush on the other end—you no longer need additional tools for on-fleek brows.

Available on Lazada.

Sabre Red Pepper Spray (P779) from Hahn

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The world as we know it is just getting deadlier and deadlier. That said, it's best to carry something to protect yourself at all times; ideally small enough to carry around but packs more than enough punch. Take this pepper spray for example. It can spray approximately 25 shots within 10 feet, and it is detachable and accessible, the best part? It's pink.

Available online.

Slides (starts at P2,195) from Freedom Moses

ICYMI, Israel brand Freedom Moses is finally here in the Philippines. Their slides are a great introduction to the brand as they're comfortable, waterproof, and hand washable—perfect for those that love to go out and about. Plus the slides are recyclable as they are made with a plastic material called PCU.

Available online.

C-Firma Fresh Day Serum (P4,900) from Drunk Elephant

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

American skincare brand Drunk Elephant is about to land on our shores and what better way to familiarize yourself with their products than by trying out one of their best-selling products? Their vitamin c serum dubbed the C-Firma Fresh Day Serum has unique packaging in a way that the actual serum doesn't get exposed to sunlight as it is safely encased in an opaque container.

Available at LOOK At Me SM Aura Premier, the soon-to-open LOOK At Me SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM Makati, and online.

Box-Trot Bag (starts at P37,500) from Longchamp

In case you've been eyeing a new handbag, Longchamp's Box-Trot is one you can cop. The sleek, boxy-shaped bag is crafted from smooth calfskin and comes in three sizes: mini, small, and medium.

Available online.

HERO11 Black Creator Edition (P41,990) from GoPro

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

With more and more countries easing their travel restrictions, the need for revenge travel has never been more intense. And while you start searching for flights and hotels to book, don't forget that you'd need a trusty waterproof camera like a GoPro as well. You're in luck as they recently released their latest, the Hero 11 series.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

Cream Blush in Karma (P349) from Issy & Company

Who doesn't love a flushed, "I just came from the sun" look? Considering we're in the middle of the rainy season and trips to the beach for some much-deserved sun are far and in between, we're pretty much reliant on makeup. One of the most flattering shades from the collection is Karma, a sultry rich berry.

Available on Lazada and Shopee.

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.