Explore Manila's Cultural District Aboard These Hop-On Hop-Off Buses

(SPOT.ph) Got relatives or friends visiting Manila City for the first time? No need to go through the hassle of planning a DIY tour of the cultural hub when you can just board tourist buses plying its streets. The Department of Tourism launched its second Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tours—this time around the capital city. Go around Manila's cultural districts and explore the historical sites with rates starting at P1,000 per head.

Here's what you need to know about the Hop On Hop Off Bus Manila:

The Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Tours in Manila stop at nine destinations all over the capital. Tourists and locals hoping to see more of Manila's historic and vibrant landscape can now do so one bus stop at a time. Choose from curated and do-it-yourself itineraries with the option for private and guided tours around the following areas:

Robinsons Manila

Raja Sulayman

Rizal Park a.k.a. Luneta

National Museum

Malacañang Heritage Tours

City Hall

Escolta

Binondo

Intramuros

The Hop-On Hop-Off Manila Buses run daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. But those who want to stop at the Malacañang Palace can only do so at 3 p.m., so plan accordingly.

Aside from roaming around the city, The Philippines HOHO also features a dedicated website with all essential information and a reloadable EMV-capable card. There's also a mobile app (available on iOs and Google Play) for booking tours and making cashless payments. It also features GPS networked-bus arrival monitoring and video guides, as well as information on hotels, food, and tourism merchants in and around the cultural hub.

"With the launch of the Philippine Hop-On, Hop-Off Bus Tours here in the City of Manila, we aim to give opportunities to reintroduce Manila to our fellow Filipinos and to introduce foreign tourists to this beautiful gem of a city, to expose them to your heritage, your culture, the arts and most importantly, the story of the City of Manila,” says Department of Tourism chief Christina Frasco, as she highlights the pivotal role the HoHo buses will play in improving the tourism experience in Manila.

Aside from Manila, Hop-On Hop-Off buses are also plying the Makati City Financial Hub. The Department of Tourism is also currently working with other LGUs to further enhance the HoHo bus experience in Metro Manila by adding more destinations like BGC, Quezon City, Pasay, Paranaque, Pasig, San Juan, and Mandaluyong.

For more information, visit Philippines Hop On Hop Off's Facebook page.

