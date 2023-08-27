Find Out How This World-Renowned Gin Is Made at This Distillery Tour

(SPOT.ph) You drink, I drink, we all drink—but there’s also way more to the finished alcohol than meets the eye, at least in the case of certain players. Take Full Circle Craft Distillers, for example. The Philippines-based company behind award-winning gins ARC Botanical Gin and ARC Barrel Reserve Gin turns five this year, yet their roots go all the way back to 1918 as Master Distiller Peter Westfall made his way from Alsace to Saint Petersburg to the Philippines. Today, they’re letting us in on their story—and giving a peek of the processes behind their multi-awarded liquors—as the distillery is now open for tours to the public.

Here’s what happens at Full Circle Craft Distillers tours, and how to book a slot:

The Philippines is said to be one of the largest consumers of gin globally. Much of the gin consumed, however, is the kind that's commercialized and/or mass-produced—which has its place, but also isn't all there is to the distilled drink. Enter Full Circle Craft Distillers, whose signature ARC Botanical Gin has happily shown us local ingredients, used as botanicals, can make for fantastic gin that'd be lauded around the world, too. In line with their fifth anniversary, they're now further spreading their knowledge about (and passion for) the spirit-making subject.

The brand’s PEZA-registered distillery in Calamba, Laguna—said to be the first craft distillery in the Philippines—is open for tours (P1,800/ticket) to the public on Saturdays, with exact dates announced through signup forms posted on their social-media pages. (As of writing, the nearest available date is September 2; note that slots are limited).

The distillery tours are as much an exploration for the mind as it is for the taste buds and all other senses. You’re given a welcome cocktail as you get to their premises; try not to get carried away, lest you end up too tipsy for the tour proper.

At the lobby you’ll find displays explaining the history of distilling as a whole, as well as the family-run venture’s backstory—from the aforementioned arrival of Peter Westfall in the Philippines to work at San Miguel’s Royal Soft Drinks Plant (fun fact, he also the brains i.e. the flavor chemist behind Royal Tru-Orange) to his passing on the love for the subject to his grandchild, Matthew Westfall. Matthew, along with spouse Laurie, would go on to found Full Circle Craft Distillers in 2018.

The highlight of the activity, of course, is the educational tour of Full Circle’s craft distillery, which lets you come face-to-face with Maddie, their CARL copper pot still—essentially the powerhouse of sorts of the craft, with this particular contraption being considered the “Rolls Royce” of distilling as copper is great at conducting heat. The copper still has a lava rock filtration chamber and allows for controlled steam heat; along with the use of an automated agitator, Full Circle gets to draw out maximum essential oils from the aroma—ergo maximum aroma and flavor in the finished product.

The Full Circle team presents the 28 ingredients that act as the botanicals in their famed ARC Botanical Gin (if you’re lucky, you might even be given the chance to feed them into Maddie yourself!). 22 of these are foraged from the Philippines—including pomelo, dalandan, calamansi, dayap, mango (from their family farm in Dasol, Pangasinan), Benguet pine, sampaguita, ylang-ylang, and kamia flowers.

What’s a distillery tour without drinks? Toward the end of the tour, you’re served a special flight of the three signatures of Full Circle Distillery, all of which have been recognized and lauded by esteemed international publications—including the SIP Awards, LA Spirit Awards, and ASCOT Awards in the U.S.; World Gin Awards in the UK; and most recently, the Asian Spirits Masters 2023.

There is, of course, ARC Botanical Gin, their 28-botanical flagship spirit in its fruity-floral, complex yet vivacious glory. ARC Barrel Reserve Gin is essentially its toastier, more dapper cousin, made by aging the Botanical Gin in their 225-liter American oak barrels with a medium-long toast—resulting in a more caramel-underlined, lightly spiced character similar to whisky. Full Circle doesn't just do gin; also an integral member in their lineup is ARC Lava Rock Vodka—a wheat-based vodka that gets its moniker from being filtered over lava rocks foraged from the active volcanoes of Taal and Mayon, and that's surprisingly smooth and mellow to drink.

Pro tip: You’ll want to take advantage of your time at the distillery to pick up a bottle (or five) as you get a 15% discount on all ARC spirits, plus access to distillery exclusives (like handcrafted bottles, seasonal releases, and merch!). Save a Saturday when you're free to drive out to Calamba, and visit Full Circle Craft Distillers' distillery tour reservation form to book a slot.

Full Circle Craft Distillers is at 8 San Juan River Drive, Calamba, Laguna. Guided tours are held on Saturdays, from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets, priced at P1,800, are available through Full Circle Craft Distillers' distillery tour reservation form. For more information, check out Full Circle Craft Distillers' Facebook page.

