10 Fun Things You Can Do in Manila for Halloween

(SPOT.ph) It seems like it was only yesterday our feeds were flooded with Jose Mari Chan memes. Now that we're almost at the end of October, we're turning to all things spine-tingling as Halloween inches closer and closer. If you love the spookiest time of the year, we've listed down Halloween-special activities you can take part in all over the Metro.

Check out these Halloween-special activities happening all over Metro Manila:

Groove to funky tunes at Folklore: A Halloween Festival

SM Mall of Asia Arena will come alive with music from an upcoming music event called Folklore: A Halloween Festival. Headlining the concert are multi-platinum artist Bebe Rexha and hip-hop artist T.I. During the festivities, there will also be a Halloween costume contest with a jaw-dropping P1,000,000 in cash as the grand prize.

Folklore: A Halloween Festival will be at the Mall of Asia Arena, on October 28. Ticket prices start at P2,500, available via Isignia Presents' website or SM Tickets outlets. For more information, visit Isignia Presents' Facebook page.

Channel your inner child at Spookfest 2023

Looking for a Halloween activity for the whole family? City of Dreams Manila's DreamPlay has a Spookfest 2023 on November 1. Priced at P2,999, this includes an all-day pass, a word hunt with prizes, a free string bag, pumpkin cookies, trick or treat session at The Shops at the Boulevard featuring DreamWorks characters, a DIY Halloween paper mask, and an entry to join the Spookfest runway. The winner of this costume contest wins an overnight stay at Hyatt Regency Manila with a complimentary breakfast for two.

DreamPlay's Spookfest 2023 will be at City of Dreams Manila - Luxury Resort & Casino, Aseana Avenue, Tambo, Parañaque City, on November 1. The ticket price is P2,999 and will be available starting October 20 at the DreamShop counter. For more information, visit City of Dream's website.

Go trick-or-treating at Pumpkin Carnival

Most shopping establishments are bound to have their own Halloween event. At SM Aura, they're holding a 10-day Pumpkin Carnival where there will be a Halloween-colored ball pit, pumpkin-coloring activity, and stalls to shop for toys and sweets. Mallgoers can enjoy these Halloween-themed activities upon showing a single or accumulated receipt (must be from SM Aura establishments) worth at least P500 at the Level 3 Atrium.

The Pumpkin Carnival will be at SM Aura, 26th Street, Corner McKinley Parkway, Taguig City, and will be open from October 25 until November 3. For more information, check out SM Aura's Facebook page.

Get a deeper appreciation for music at the Tricks and Musical Treats concert

Tricks and Musical Treats: A PPO Family Concert is the Cultural Center of the Philippines' annual Halloween concert that unites parents and children in an event full of activities, all designed to cultivate a deep-rooted passion for music and a genuine love for the orchestra from a young age. This wholesome Halloween event has pre-concert activities that include trying musical instruments, a petting zoo, and trick-or-treating. Guests are encouraged to wear their best cowboy costumes as there's a Best in Costume contest during the event.

Tricks and Musical Treats: A PPO Family Concert will be held at the Performing Arts Theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, on October 29, 4 p.m. Ticket prices start at P515. Follow the Cultural Center of the Philippines' Facebook page for more information.

Soldier through the new haunted houses of Nightmares Manila

Nightmares Manila opens special attractions just in time for Halloween. There's the House of Darkness which takes the bravest spirits through a haunted mansion taken over by two dark entities; Freakshow which takes customers through a circus where they can encounter the scariest clowns; and a Japanese-themed horror attraction called The Haunted Schoolhouse.

Nightmares Manila is at Dr. A. Santos Avenue, corner Rainbow Drive, Goodwill 2 Subdivision, Barangay BF Homes, Parañaque City. Ticket prices start at P500 and can be purchased via Klook. For more information, check out Nightmares Manila's Facebook page.

Have a tea party à la Alice In Wonderland at Seda Vertis North

Up north in Quezon City, Seda Vertis North will be hosting a Wonderland Adventure Halloween Party on October 29. This party is free for kids ages zero to six years old or P1,588 (nett) for children ages seven to 12 years old—these prices are applicable so as long the kid is accompanied by an adult who has booked a room at the hotel. The rates at Seda Vertis North start at P8,888 (nett) and are inclusive of a breakfast buffet for two at Misto, plus two tickets to the Wonderland Adventure Halloween party.

Seda Vertis North's Wonderland Adventure Party will be held at Vertis North, Sola Corner Lux Drives, Diliman, Quezon City, on October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, check out Seda Vertis North's Facebook page.

Explore outer space at The Podum's Halloween Space Adventure

The Podium is holding a space-themed Halloween event called Halloween Space Adventure on October 29. During this out-of-this-world event, kids can explore the treats station, then travel over the arts and crafts section, and finally, catch a special outer space show on the 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. timeslots. Customers must present a single receipt of P6,000, purchased at The Podium from October 13 to 29, as this will serve as your pass to enter the Halloween event at The Podium Hall.

The Podium is at 12 ADB Ave, Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City. For more information, check out The Podium's Facebook page.

Dress up as your favorite villain at Ozine Fest

In the spirit of dressing up during Halloween and merging it with your love of anime and cosplaying, you can visit Ozine Fest at Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces this coming October 21 to 22. Ozine Fest will be having a Halloween Special anime convention which includes a Best Villain Costume contest—this is on top of the usual setup of the anime convention that includes selling all kinds of merchandise based on different animated series.

Ozine Fest Halloween Special will be held at Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces, Barangay Corner, Quirino Highway, Maligaya Street Novaliches, Quezon City, on October 21 and 22. Entrance is fee. For more information, check out Ozine Fest's Faceebook page.

Bond with the kiddos at Twisted Tales Halloween Event

Acacia Hotels' kid-friendly Halloween event this year is called Twisted Tales. On October 29, the hotel will be prepared with all kinds of fun games and prizes, a hearty lunch buffet, giveaways, and the much-awaited trick-or-treat session. It is recommended for the kids to dress up as their favorite characters from Disney, but with a spooky twist.

Acacia Hotel's Twisted Tales will be held at Grand Acacia Ballroom, Acacia Hotel Manila, 5400 E Asia Drive, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, on October 29, 11 a.m.. Tickets cost P1,888 nett and are available for purchase via Acacia Hotel's website. For more information, check out Acacia Hotel Manila's Facebook page.

Have your treats at Savoy Hotel Manila's Halloween buffet

If you wanna skip all the tricks and go straight for the sweets, Savoy Hotel Manila is having a Halloween Lunch Buffet on October 29. Priced at P1,188/adult and P594/kid, the buffet will have an array of Asian comfort food such as siomai, shrimp rice rolls, fried egg noodles with a sweet-salty sauce, gyudon, and a lechon belly carving station. And the main highlight? This Halloween buffet will have a special corner for all the sweet treats to excite anyone with a sweet tooth.

Savoy Hotel Manila's Halloween Lunch Buffet will be held at Savoy Hotel Manila, 101 Andrews Avenue, Newport City, Pasay City, on October 29, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dining rates are P1,188/adult and P594/kids. For more information, check out Savoy Hotel Manila's Facebook page.

