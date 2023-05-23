Ang Huling El Bimbo Announces More Show Dates for June

(SPOT.ph) Hit jukebox musical Ang Huling El Bimbo continues to wow the audience as Full House Theater Company announces additional 18 shows that will run all the way until June 30. The news comes after back-to-back packed shows that started on April 21 and were originally scheduled until May 27 only.

Ang Huling El Bimbo New Show Dates for June

Ang Huling El Bimbo, which was written by Dingdong Novenario and directed by Dexter Santos, was first staged on July 20, 2018. The stories are all told through songs of the Eraserheads, a Filipino alternative rock band formed in 1989 and became popular among kids that enjoyed listening to their music in the '90s (and so on).

The musical follows the story of three friends: Hector, Emman, and Anthony, who find themselves in an unlikely mini-reunion 20 years after their college graduation. Their younger selves are revealed in a slew of flashback scenes, starting from how they met in a dormitory at college to how they parted ways on the last day of school, and all the challenges they faced along the way. The 2023 rerun sees the return of Gab Pangilinan, Gian Magdangal, and Topper Fabregas as Young Joy, Hector, and Young Anthony. Rounding up the cast members are Nino Alejandro (as Anthony), Bullet Dumas (as Emman), Anthony Rosaldo (as Young Hector), Paw Castillo (as Young Emman), and Katrine Sunga (as Joy). Myke Salomon returns as musical director.

Ang Huling El Bimbo runs until June 30 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila, Newport Boulevard, Pasay City. Tickets, priced from P1,079 to P3,776, are available through Ticketworld.

