Harry Potter in Concert Is Coming to Manila in August

Tickets go on sale on June 24.

by Christa I. De La Cruz
13 hours ago
Harry Potter Concert Series
PHOTO BY Facebook/CineConcerts

(SPOT.ph) Harry Potter has become a household name for kids and kids-at-heart who grew up in the late '90s and all through the 2000s, thanks to its seven-book series and eight-film franchise. You can now relive the magic, so to say, with the upcoming Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert at The Theatre at Solaire on August 19 and 20.

Here's what we know so far about this Harry Potter concert:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert is part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series that's produced by CineConcert. They first came to Manila for a two-night show in 2019 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert also at The Theatre at Solaire.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is the second book in the series, where Harry Potter is in his second year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Harry Potter Concert Series Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert in Taichung last May
PHOTO BY Facebook/CineConcerts

The Harry Potter concert series features a one-of-a-kind experience, where the magic of film scoring is translated into a powerful live symphony orchestra. We have yet to know who's standing on the conductor's podium this time around, but the previous Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert had maestro Gerard Salonga at its helm.

Tickets for Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert go on sale on June 24 at Ticketworld outlets and online. It is presented by Circles Entertainment.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert is on August 19 and 20, 2024, at The Theatre at Solaire, Aseana Avenue, Entertainment City, Parañaque. For updates, follow CineConcerts on Facebook.

