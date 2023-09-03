Rent by Jonathan Larson Is Coming to the Stage in 2024

(SPOT.ph) One of the most popular show tunes in musical theater is "Seasons of Love." The opening notes to "525,600 minutes"are easy enough to remember or hum. So when the cast of 9 Works Theatrical's tick, tick...BOOM! sung the Broadway hit during their curtain call on Sunday night, September 3, everyone knew that the theater company's producing Rent by Jonathan Larson in 2024.

What we know so far about 9 Works Theatrical's production of Rent by Jonathan Larson:

The theater company also posted a video of the curtain call online. It shows 9 Works Theatrical Artistic Director and tick, tick...BOOM! director Robbie Guevara introducing the "sneak peek of [their] next musical." The six-cast member of tick, tick...BOOM!, including Khalil Ramos and Jef Flores, performed "Seasons of Love." Reb Atadero quipped that should serve as their audition for the next show.

Rent and tick, tick...BOOM! were both written by Jonathan Larson. tick, tick...BOOM! was initially performed as a workshop production in 1990, much like how Suburbia was within the three-cast play. A more polished version, which featured additional work by David Auburn, premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. It's semi-autobiographical, chronicling Larson's own experience as an aspiring composer in New York City.

Rent, on the other hand, premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop on January 25, 1996, then went to Broadway on April 29 in the same year. Set in the East Village of New York City during the 1990s, it is loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's opera La Bohème and follows the lives of a diverse group of friends and artists (the "bohemians") amid the issues of poverty, love, the AIDS epidemic, and—well—rent.

9 Works Theatrical last produced Rent in the first quarter of 2011, when it starred Gian Magdangal (as Roger), Sheree Bautista (as Mimi), Fredison Lo (as Mark), OJ Mariano (as Tom), Job Bautista (as Angel), Jenny Villegas (as Joanne), Lorenz Martinez (as Benjamin), and Carla Guevara-Laforteza (as Maureen).