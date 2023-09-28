Everything You Need to Know About Van Gogh Alive 2023

(SPOT.ph) It wasn't long ago when the BGC Arts Center first teased the return of the traveling Van Gogh Alive exhibit. This multi-sensory exhibition takes over 3000 Vincent Van Gogh art pieces, scales them massively, and then projects them onto the exhibition space's walls, screens, columns, floors, and ceilings. After waiting with bated breath, we finally have more details about this much-awaited display that brings to life some of the world's most acclaimed works of art. Catch Van Gogh Alive at the BGC Arts Center starting this October 20.

Also read:

Confirmed: World-Famous Van Gogh Exhibit Is Returning to BGC

LOOK: This Immersive Da Vinci AI Art Exhibit Is Now In Manila

10 New Indoor Attractions in the Metro You Should've Visited by Now

Here's everything you need to know about Van Gogh Alive at the BGC Arts Center:

Van Gogh Alive runs for a limited time at the BGC Arts Center from October 20 until an unspecified date. Guests can visit the exhibit on Tuesdays to Sundays within two-hour intervals, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with an additional 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot on Saturdays and Sundays. We recommend booking your tickets in advance to ensure you can visit the exhibit at your desired time.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

How to buy tickets to Van Gogh Alive at the BGC Arts Center:

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis via the TicketWorld website and ticketing outlets, including the BGC Arts Center Box Office. Ticket selling begins on September 28.

Passes come in two forms: one is the Two-hour Pass, which allows visitors to tour the exhibit at pre-selected two-hour intervals; and the second is the Premium Flex, which lets visitors come and go anytime within the day of your scheduled visit.

Here are the ticket prices for Van Gogh Alive:

Two-Hour Pass



Early Bird Rate: P990

Regular Adult: P1,200

Child up to College Student (regular rate): P890

Premium Flex: P2,500



Act fast. Premium Flex passes are available in limited quantities only. Each purchase of this ticket also comes with a complimentary Van Gogh Alive program book, which you can claim on the day of your visit.



Discounts for PWDs and senior citizens can be availed at TicketWorld outlets upon presentation of valid IDs.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

If you're already sure that you'll visit the exhibit this year, we highly recommend availing the early bird ticket rates. You better make your mind up fast, as the early bird rates only applies until October 8, 2023.

Van Gogh Alive is one of the most awaited art exhibits of the year. Take a historical art journey through the work and life experiences of one of the most prolific masters, Vincent Van Gogh. Here, you can interpret his thoughts, feelings, and state of mind as he was creating his greatest masterpieces. See his works in hyper-fine detail, allowing you time to study Van Gogh's signature use of color and technique. Photographs, videos, and a musical score have also been synced with Van Gogh’s works to demonstrate his sources of inspiration.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Van Gogh Alive opens on October 20 at the BGC Arts Center, 26th Street corner 9th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Ticket rates start at P990. For more information, visit BGC Arts Center's website

Check out more photos from Van Gogh Alive's 2019 run: SNEAK PEEK: Van Gogh Alive in Manila

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.